Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux Sedan Ardennes
Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux Sedan Ardennes vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux
Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux 4 place du Château 08200 Sedan Ardennes Grand Est
Durée : Distance : 53000.0 Tarif :
Départ du Château Fort de Sedan.Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, retour à Sedan. Le tracé de ce circuit est donné à titre indicatif.
http://www.cirkwi.com/#!page=circuit&id=20001&bounds=49.70208,4.94755;49.70208,4.94755
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Departure from the Castle of Sedan.Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, return to Sedan. The layout of this circuit is given as an indication.
Deutsch :
Start an der Festung von Sedan.Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, Rückkehr nach Sedan. Die Streckenführung dieser Tour dient nur zur Orientierung.
Italiano :
Partenza dal Castello di Sedan, Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, ritorno a Sedan. Il percorso di questo circuito è fornito a titolo indicativo.
Español :
Salida del Castillo de Sedan, Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, regreso a Sedan. El recorrido de este circuito se da a título indicativo.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme