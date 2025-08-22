Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux Sedan Ardennes

Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux

Circuit cyclotourisme des Deux Châteaux 4 place du Château 08200 Sedan Ardennes Grand Est

Durée : Distance : 53000.0 Tarif :

Départ du Château Fort de Sedan.Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, retour à Sedan. Le tracé de ce circuit est donné à titre indicatif.

http://www.cirkwi.com/#!page=circuit&id=20001&bounds=49.70208,4.94755;49.70208,4.94755

English :

Departure from the Castle of Sedan.Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, return to Sedan. The layout of this circuit is given as an indication.

Deutsch :

Start an der Festung von Sedan.Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, Rückkehr nach Sedan. Die Streckenführung dieser Tour dient nur zur Orientierung.

Italiano :

Partenza dal Castello di Sedan, Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, ritorno a Sedan. Il percorso di questo circuito è fornito a titolo indicativo.

Español :

Salida del Castillo de Sedan, Sedan, Floing, St Menges, Sugny, Corbion, Bouillon, La Chapelle, Givonne, Illy, regreso a Sedan. El recorrido de este circuito se da a título indicativo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme