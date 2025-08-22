Circuit du grand Vau Massay Cher

Circuit du grand Vau A pieds

Circuit du grand Vau 18120 Massay Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : 7500.0 Tarif :

Massay est une cité qui a su concilier l’histoire, la vie rurale et l’artisanat dont l’origine remonte à l’époque gallo-romaine, elle doit sa notoriété à l’existence de l’Abbaye bénédictine St Martin fondée en 738 et qui rayonna jusqu’en 936.

http://www.cen-centrevaldeloire.org/ +33 2 48 83 00 28

English :

Massay is a town that has been able to reconcile history, rural life and craftsmanship whose origins date back to Gallo-Roman times. It owes its fame to the existence of the Benedictine Abbey of St Martin founded in 738 and which shone until 936.

Deutsch :

Massay ist eine Stadt, die Geschichte, Landleben und Handwerk miteinander in Einklang gebracht hat, deren Ursprung bis in die gallorömische Zeit zurückreicht. Ihre Bekanntheit verdankt sie der Existenz der Benediktinerabtei St Martin, die 738 gegründet wurde und bis 936 strahlte.

Italiano :

Massay è una cittadina che ha saputo coniugare storia, vita rurale e artigianato, le cui origini risalgono all’epoca gallo-romana. Deve la sua fama all’esistenza dell’Abbazia benedettina di San Martino, fondata nel 738 e fiorente fino al 936.

Español :

Massay es una ciudad que ha sabido combinar historia, vida rural y artesanía, cuyos orígenes se remontan a la época galorromana. Debe su fama a la existencia de la abadía benedictina de San Martín, fundada en el año 738 y que floreció hasta el 936.

