Circuit Jongkind Etape La Côte Saint André Balbins Gillonnay La Côte-Saint-André Isère

Circuit Jongkind Etape La Côte Saint André Balbins Gillonnay

Circuit Jongkind Etape La Côte Saint André Balbins Gillonnay Place Hector Berlioz 38260 La Côte-Saint-André Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Partez sur les traces du précurseur de l’Impressionnisme, en suivant les lutrins implantés sur un circuit de Virieu s/Bourbre à Balbins en passant par La Côte-Saint-André, à la découverte des paysages, villages et scènes de vie qui ont inspiré le peintre.

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English :

Follow the footsteps of the forerunner of the Impressionist movement, embarking on a walk from the villages of Virieu s/Bourbre to Balbins. Taking in the information boards dotted along the route you will discover scenes of everyday life, villages and landscapes that all inspired the artist.

Deutsch :

Begeben Sie sich auf die Spuren des Vorläufers des Impressionismus und folgen Sie den auf einem Rundweg von Virieu s/Bourbre über La Côte-Saint-André bis Balbins aufgestellten Notenständern. Entdecken Sie die Landschaften, Dörfer und Lebensszenen, die den Maler inspiriert haben.

Italiano :

Seguite le orme del precursore dell’Impressionismo, seguendo i leggii disposti su un circuito che va da Virieu s/Bourbre a Balbins passando per La Côte-Saint-André, per scoprire i paesaggi, i villaggi e le scene di vita che ispirarono il pittore.

Español :

Siga las huellas del precursor del impresionismo, siguiendo los atriles instalados en un circuito que va de Virieu s/Bourbre a Balbins pasando por La Côte-Saint-André, para descubrir los paisajes, pueblos y escenas de la vida que inspiraron al pintor.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-16 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme