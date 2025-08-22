Entre Loire et canal Belleville-sur-Loire Cher

Entre Loire et canal En VTC

Entre Loire et canal 18240 Belleville-sur-Loire Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 80 Distance : 15000.0

Cette balade vous fait longer tantôt la Loire, tantôt son canal latéral. Vous découvrez Beaulieu-sur-Loire, commune au patrimoine particulier granges pyramidales et église mêlant style roman et gothique. Puis, vous flânez le long du chemin de halage jusqu’au jardin aquatique de Belleville.

http://www.pays-sancerre-sologne.com/tourisme/documentation.php +33 2 48 73 99 01

English : Between the Loire and canal

Flit between the Loire and Canal latéral along this trail, and explore Beaulieu-sur-Loire, a village with a quite unique heritage: pyramidal barns and a church blending Romanesque and Gothic styles. Then amble your way along the tow-path to the aquatic garden in Belleville-sur-Loire.

Deutsch : Zwischen Loire und Kanal

Diese Tour führt Sie mal an der Loire, mal an ihrem Seitenkanal entlang. Sie entdecken die Kommune Beaulieu-sur-Loire mit ihrem besonderen Erbe: pyramidenförmige Scheunen und die romanisch-gotische Kirche. Dann bummeln Sie auf dem Treidelpfad bis zum Wassergarten von Belleville.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata vi porterà lungo la Loira e il suo canale laterale. Scoprirete Beaulieu-sur-Loire, una città con un patrimonio particolare: granai piramidali e una chiesa che unisce gli stili romanico e gotico. Passeggiate poi lungo l’alzaia fino al giardino acquatico di Belleville.

Español :

Este paseo le llevará a lo largo del Loira y de su canal lateral. Descubrirá Beaulieu-sur-Loire, una ciudad con un patrimonio especial: graneros piramidales y una iglesia que combina los estilos románico y gótico. A continuación, pasee por el camino de sirga hasta el jardín acuático de Belleville.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire