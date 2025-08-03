Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail Saint-Maixent-l’École Deux-Sèvres

Le Trail de l'Abbaye Station de Trail Saint-Maixent-l'École Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail Saint-Maixent-l’École Deux-Sèvres vendredi 1 août 2025.

Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail Ante 1 rue Denfert Rochereau 79400 Saint-Maixent-l’École Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 9500.0 Tarif :

Difficulté moyenne

https://stationdetrail.com/fr/stations/niort-marais-poitevin  

English : Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail

Deutsch : Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail

Italiano :

Español : Le Trail de l’Abbaye Station de Trail

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-21 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine