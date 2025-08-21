Les Grands Horizons Druyes-les-Belles-Fontaines Yonne

Les Grands Horizons A pieds Facile

Les Grands Horizons 17 Rue du Château Fort 89560 Druyes-les-Belles-Fontaines Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Randonnée balisée N°52. La comtesse Mahaut, fille de Pierre II de Courtenay, n’en reviendrait certainement pas de voir son château-fort ouvert au grand public ainsi que les terres et forêts alentours. Profitez-en lors de belles journées pour allier histoire et patrimoine.

Signposted walk N°52. Countess Mahaut, daughter of Pierre II de Courtenay, would certainly have been delighted to see her château open to the public, along with the surrounding land and forests. Take advantage of these beautiful days to combine history and heritage.

Markierte Wanderung N°52. Gräfin Mahaut, die Tochter von Peter II. von Courtenay, konnte es sicherlich nicht fassen, dass ihre Festung sowie die umliegenden Ländereien und Wälder der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich gemacht wurden. Nutzen Sie die Gelegenheit an schönen Tagen, um Geschichte und Kulturerbe miteinander zu verbinden.

Sentiero segnalato n. 52. La contessa Mahaut, figlia di Pierre II de Courtenay, sarebbe stata sicuramente entusiasta di vedere il suo castello aperto al pubblico, insieme ai terreni e alle foreste circostanti. Approfittate di queste belle giornate per unire storia e patrimonio.

Paseo señalizado nº 52. La condesa Mahaut, hija de Pierre II de Courtenay, estaría encantada de ver su castillo abierto al público, así como las tierras y los bosques que lo rodean. Aproveche estos hermosos días para combinar historia y patrimonio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-31 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data