Les moulins de Blanlhac Rosières Haute-Loire

Les moulins de Blanlhac Blanlhac 43800 Rosières Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

En plein cœur de l’Emblavez (terre à blé), le village de Blanlhac a abrité jusqu’à 17 moulins. Au court d’un circuit en boucle animé par des passionnés, venez découvrir leur histoire et leur fonctionnement.

https://www.moulins-blanlhac.com/ +33 4 71 09 38 41

English :

In the heart of the Emblavez (wheat land), the village of Blanlhac was home to up to 17 mills. Come and discover their history and their functioning during a circuit animated by passionate people.

Deutsch :

Im Herzen des Emblavez (Weizenland) beherbergte das Dorf Blanlhac bis zu 17 Mühlen. Entdecken Sie die Geschichte und Funktionsweise der Mühlen auf einem Rundweg, der von erfahrenen Mühlenliebhabern geführt wird.

Italiano :

Nel cuore dell’Emblavez (terra del grano), il villaggio di Blanlhac ha ospitato fino a 17 mulini. Venite a scoprire la loro storia e il loro funzionamento durante un tour ad anello guidato da appassionati.

Español :

En el corazón del Emblavez (tierra del trigo), el pueblo de Blanlhac ha albergado hasta 17 molinos. Venga a descubrir su historia y su funcionamiento en un recorrido en bucle guiado por entusiastas.

