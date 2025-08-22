Les moulins de Blanlhac Rosières Haute-Loire
Les moulins de Blanlhac Rosières Haute-Loire vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Les moulins de Blanlhac
Les moulins de Blanlhac Blanlhac 43800 Rosières Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
En plein cœur de l’Emblavez (terre à blé), le village de Blanlhac a abrité jusqu’à 17 moulins. Au court d’un circuit en boucle animé par des passionnés, venez découvrir leur histoire et leur fonctionnement.
https://www.moulins-blanlhac.com/ +33 4 71 09 38 41
English :
In the heart of the Emblavez (wheat land), the village of Blanlhac was home to up to 17 mills. Come and discover their history and their functioning during a circuit animated by passionate people.
Deutsch :
Im Herzen des Emblavez (Weizenland) beherbergte das Dorf Blanlhac bis zu 17 Mühlen. Entdecken Sie die Geschichte und Funktionsweise der Mühlen auf einem Rundweg, der von erfahrenen Mühlenliebhabern geführt wird.
Italiano :
Nel cuore dell’Emblavez (terra del grano), il villaggio di Blanlhac ha ospitato fino a 17 mulini. Venite a scoprire la loro storia e il loro funzionamento durante un tour ad anello guidato da appassionati.
Español :
En el corazón del Emblavez (tierra del trigo), el pueblo de Blanlhac ha albergado hasta 17 molinos. Venga a descubrir su historia y su funcionamiento en un recorrido en bucle guiado por entusiastas.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par Haute-Loire Attractivité source Apidae Tourisme