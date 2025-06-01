Menou Colméry Oudan La Chapelle-Saint-André Menou Nièvre

A Menou, vous pourrez admirer le château et la Chapelle de la Tête Ronde qui abrite les peintures du peintre Loupot, dont les réalisations sont aussi visibles au musée Romain Rolland de Clamecy, à Colméry il y a un magnifique lavoir, ainsi qu’à Oudan, et la balade vous aménera jusqu’à La chapelle St André avec son magnifique château, sa chapelle et la rivière Sauzay.

In Menou, you can admire the château and the Chapelle de la Tête Ronde, which houses paintings by the painter Loupot, whose work can also be seen at the Musée Romain Rolland in Clamecy. In Colméry, there’s a magnificent wash-house, and in Oudan, the walk takes you to La chapelle St André with its magnificent château, chapel and the Sauzay river.

In Menou können Sie das Schloss und die Chapelle de la Tête Ronde bewundern, die Gemälde des Malers Loupot beherbergt, dessen Werke auch im Romain-Rolland-Museum in Clamecy zu sehen sind. In Colméry gibt es einen wunderschönen Waschplatz, ebenso wie in Oudan, und der Spaziergang führt Sie nach La Chapelle St André mit seinem wunderschönen Schloss, seiner Kapelle und dem Fluss Sauzay.

A Menou si possono ammirare il castello e la Chapelle de la Tête Ronde, che ospita i dipinti del pittore Loupot, le cui opere sono visibili anche al Musée Romain Rolland di Clamecy. A Colméry si trova un magnifico lavatoio, così come a Oudan, e la passeggiata vi porterà fino a La Chapelle St André con il suo magnifico castello, la cappella e il fiume Sauzay.

En Menou, podrá admirar el castillo y la Chapelle de la Tête Ronde, que alberga cuadros del pintor Loupot, cuya obra también puede verse en el Musée Romain Rolland de Clamecy. En Colméry, hay un magnífico lavadero, al igual que en Oudan, y el paseo le llevará hasta La Chapelle St André, con su magnífico castillo, su capilla y el río Sauzay.

