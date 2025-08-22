Randonnée pédestre Sur les pas d’antan La Morte Isère

Randonnée pédestre Sur les pas d’antan

Randonnée pédestre Sur les pas d’antan 636 Route de La Mure 38350 La Morte Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Sur les pas d’antan un circuit familial sur le patrimoine de l’habitat ancien à l’Alpe du Grand Serre.

https://www.matheysine-tourisme.com/fr/alpedugrandserre/ +33 4 76 56 24 72

English :

On the steps of yesteryear a family tour on the heritage of the old habitat in the Alpe du Grand Serre.

Deutsch :

Sur les pas d’antan ein Familienrundgang über das Erbe der alten Siedlungen auf der Alpe du Grand Serre.

Italiano :

Sulle orme di un tempo , un tour per famiglie del patrimonio dell’antico habitat dell’Alpe du Grand Serre.

Español :

Tras las huellas de antaño , un recorrido en familia por el patrimonio del antiguo hábitat en el Alpe du Grand Serre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-21 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme