Senlis à Chantilly Senlis Oise

Sur ce très beau parcours vous découvrirez l’Oise des bâtisseurs.

En chemin vous pourrez visiter la ville royale de Senlis et son enceinte gallo-romaine mais également la ville princière de Chantilly avec son célèbre château, son parc et ses Grands Ecuries.

English : Senlis à Chantilly

On this beautiful route, you’ll discover the Oise of the builders.

Along the way, you can visit the royal town of Senlis and its Gallo-Roman walls, as well as the princely town of Chantilly with its famous château, park and Grands Ecuries.

Deutsch : Senlis à Chantilly

Auf dieser sehr schönen Strecke werden Sie die Oise der Baumeister entdecken.

Unterwegs können Sie die königliche Stadt Senlis mit ihrer gallo-römischen Stadtmauer besichtigen, aber auch die fürstliche Stadt Chantilly mit ihrem berühmten Schloss, ihrem Park und ihren Grands Ecuries.

Italiano :

Su questo splendido percorso, scoprirete l’Oise dei costruttori.

Lungo il percorso, potrete visitare la città reale di Senlis e le sue mura gallo-romane, nonché la città principesca di Chantilly con il suo famoso castello, il parco e le Grands Ecuries.

Español : Senlis à Chantilly

En esta hermosa ruta, descubrirá el Oise de los constructores.

Por el camino, podrá visitar la ciudad real de Senlis y sus murallas galo-romanas, así como la ciudad principesca de Chantilly, con su famoso castillo, su parque y sus Grands Ecuries.

