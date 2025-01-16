Sentier pédestre de profonde fontaine Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle
Durée : 60 Distance : 3500.0 Tarif :
SENTIER DE PROFONDE FONTAINE
Distance 3,5 km
Balisage Anneau Jaune
Temps 1h environ
Parking Sur le site de Profonde Fontaine à Longuyon
Degré de difficulté facile
Départ commun avec « anneau vert ».
+33 3 82 39 21 21
English :
SENTIER DE PROFONDE FONTAINE
Distance: 3.5 km
Markings: Yellow ring
Time: approx. 1h
Parking: On the Profonde Fontaine site in Longuyon
Degree of difficulty: easy
Start: shared with « anneau vert ».
Deutsch :
TIEFBRUNNENPFAD
Entfernung: 3,5 km
Markierung: Gelber Ring
Zeit: ca. 1 Std
Parkplatz: Auf dem Gelände von Profonde Fontaine in Longuyon
Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht
Start: Gemeinsam mit « Grüner Ring ».
Italiano :
SENTIERO DELLA FONTANA PROFONDA
Distanza: 3,5 km
Segnaletica: Anello giallo
Tempo: circa 1 ora
Parcheggio: sul sito della Profonde Fontaine a Longuyon
Grado di difficoltà: facile
Partenza: in comune con « anneau vert ».
Español :
SENTIER DE PROFONDE FONTAINE
Distancia: 3,5 km
Señalización: Anillo amarillo
Duración: 1 hora aproximadamente
Aparcamiento: En el sitio de Profonde Fontaine en Longuyon
Dificultad: fácil
Salida: compartida con « anneau vert ».
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-16 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain