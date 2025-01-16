Sentier pédestre de profonde fontaine Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle

Sentier pédestre de profonde fontaine vendredi 1 août 2025.

Sentier pédestre de profonde fontaine Adultes A pieds Facile

Sentier pédestre de profonde fontaine 54260 Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 60 Distance : 3500.0 Tarif :

SENTIER DE PROFONDE FONTAINE

Distance 3,5 km

Balisage Anneau Jaune

Temps 1h environ

Parking Sur le site de Profonde Fontaine à Longuyon

Degré de difficulté facile

Départ commun avec « anneau vert ».

+33 3 82 39 21 21

English :

SENTIER DE PROFONDE FONTAINE

Distance: 3.5 km

Markings: Yellow ring

Time: approx. 1h

Parking: On the Profonde Fontaine site in Longuyon

Degree of difficulty: easy

Start: shared with « anneau vert ».

Deutsch :

TIEFBRUNNENPFAD

Entfernung: 3,5 km

Markierung: Gelber Ring

Zeit: ca. 1 Std

Parkplatz: Auf dem Gelände von Profonde Fontaine in Longuyon

Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht

Start: Gemeinsam mit « Grüner Ring ».

Italiano :

SENTIERO DELLA FONTANA PROFONDA

Distanza: 3,5 km

Segnaletica: Anello giallo

Tempo: circa 1 ora

Parcheggio: sul sito della Profonde Fontaine a Longuyon

Grado di difficoltà: facile

Partenza: in comune con « anneau vert ».

Español :

SENTIER DE PROFONDE FONTAINE

Distancia: 3,5 km

Señalización: Anillo amarillo

Duración: 1 hora aproximadamente

Aparcamiento: En el sitio de Profonde Fontaine en Longuyon

Dificultad: fácil

Salida: compartida con « anneau vert ».

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-16 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain