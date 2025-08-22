Sentier sensoriel de l’île de Caqueret Decize Nièvre

Sentier sensoriel de l’île de Caqueret A pieds Facile

Sentier sensoriel de l’île de Caqueret Allée Jeannine Satonnet 58300 Decize Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 500.0 Tarif :

Sentier jalonné de 14 stations thématiques qui présentent les espèces végétales et animales typiques qui vivent sur l’île de Caqueret. Des informations à chaque espèce (habitat, attitude, alimentation etc.) vous permettent de les reconnaître et de comprendre leur mode de vie. Sentier accessible toute l’année.

Facile

https://www.decize-confluence.fr/ +33 3 86 25 27 23

English :

A trail with 14 themed stations presenting the typical plant and animal species found on Caqueret Island. Information on each species (habitat, attitude, diet, etc.) helps you recognize them and understand their way of life. Accessible all year round.

Deutsch :

Ein Pfad mit 14 thematischen Stationen, an denen typische Pflanzen- und Tierarten vorgestellt werden, die auf der Insel Caqueret leben. Informationen zu jeder Art (Lebensraum, Haltung, Ernährung usw.) helfen Ihnen, sie zu erkennen und ihre Lebensweise zu verstehen. Das ganze Jahr über zugänglicher Pfad.

Italiano :

Lungo questo percorso si trovano 14 stazioni tematiche che presentano le specie vegetali e animali tipiche dell’isola di Caqueret. Le informazioni su ogni specie (habitat, atteggiamento, alimentazione, ecc.) vi aiuteranno a riconoscerle e a capire il loro stile di vita. Il sentiero è accessibile tutto l’anno.

Español :

Hay 14 estaciones temáticas a lo largo de este sendero, que presentan las especies vegetales y animales típicas que viven en la isla de Caqueret. La información sobre cada especie (hábitat, actitud, alimentación, etc.) le ayudará a reconocerlas y a comprender su modo de vida. El sendero es accesible todo el año.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-09 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data