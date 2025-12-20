Jazz à l’Abbaye Une histoire du piano Jazz Abbaye des Prémontrés Pont-à-Mousson

Jazz à l’Abbaye Une histoire du piano Jazz

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-20 17:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20

2026-09-20

Au tournant du XXè siècle émerge une nouvelle musique née d’incessants aller-retours entre les différentes cultures du melting-pot américain.

Abreuvés dès leur arrivée d’Afrique de la musique des colons blancs qu’ils entendent dans les églises, kiosques, show ambulants, défilés… les musiciens noirs et créoles se les approprient et les taillent à leur mesure en y apportant des ingrédients nouveaux la saveur du blues, la ferveur des spirituals , les syncopes du ragtime… dans un gumbo improbable d’où émergera le jazz.

Forts de leurs 10 doigts et de leurs 88 touches, les pianistes joueront un rôle majeur dans l’évolution stylistique de cette musique naissante qui va embrasser le XXè siècle.

Musiciens

– Matthieu ROFFE, piano

– Eric THEILER, trompette, cornet, bugle

– Nicolas GEGOUT, saxophones, clarinette, piccolo

– Pierre REBOUD, trombone, sousaphone, arrangements

– Pascal NICOL, guitare, banjo

– Mathieu LOIGEROT, contrebasse, chant

– Yragaël UNFER, batterie

Le Médium Ensemble est né d’un rêve et d’une longue maturation celui de réunir neuf musiciens complices autour d’un projet ambitieux, à mi-chemin entre la richesse orchestrale d’un big band et la liberté d’improvisation des petites formations. Sous l’impulsion du saxophoniste et compositeur Damien Prud’Homme, ce nonet incarne une Dream Team où chaque instrumentiste trouve sa place et son espace.

Musiciens

– Patrice Lerech, trompette

– Phillip Schug, trombonne

– Michaël Cuivillon, alto sax

– Dom Gatto, tenor sax

– Sylvain Courtney, guitare

– Volker Engelberth, piano

– Franck Agulhon, batterie

– Gautier Laurent, contrebasse

– Damien Prud’Homme, saxophone, flute & composition

Réservation sur le site de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés

PASS 3 CONCERTS profitez d’un tarif préférentiel en réservant les trois concerts de Jazz à l’Abbaye

– Concert avec Murat Öztürk, dimanche 31 mai à 17h

– Concert Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble, dimanche 28 juin à 17h

– Concert Une histoire du piano jazz , dimanche 20 septembre à 17hTout public

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 32

English :

At the turn of the 20th century, a new music emerged, born of the incessant to-ing and fro-ing between the different cultures of the American melting pot.

Immersed as they were in the music of the white settlers, which they heard in churches, bandstands, street shows and parades, black and Creole musicians appropriated it and tailored it to their own tastes, adding new ingredients: the flavor of blues, the fervor of spirituals, the syncopations of ragtime… in an improbable gumbo from which jazz would emerge.

With their 10 fingers and 88 keys, pianists played a major role in the stylistic evolution of this nascent music that was to embrace the 20th century.

Musicians

– Matthieu ROFFE, piano

– Eric THEILER, trumpet, cornet, flugelhorn

– Nicolas GEGOUT, saxophones, clarinet, piccolo

– Pierre REBOUD, trombone, sousaphone, arrangements

– Pascal NICOL, guitar, banjo

– Mathieu LOIGEROT, double bass, vocals

– Yragaël UNFER, drums

The Médium Ensemble was born of a dream and a long process of maturation: that of bringing together nine musicians to work on an ambitious project, halfway between the orchestral richness of a big band and the improvisational freedom of a small group. Led by saxophonist and composer Damien Prud’Homme, this nonet embodies a Dream Team in which each instrumentalist finds his or her place and space.

Musicians:

– Patrice Lerech, trumpet

– Phillip Schug, trombone

– Michaël Cuivillon, alto sax

– Dom Gatto, tenor sax

– Sylvain Courtney, guitar

– Volker Engelberth, piano

– Franck Agulhon, drums

– Gautier Laurent, double bass

– Damien Prud’Homme, saxophone, flute & composition

Reservations on the Abbaye des Prémontrés website

3-CONCERT PASS: book all three Jazz à l’Abbaye concerts at preferential rates

– Concert with Murat Öztürk, Sunday May 31 at 5pm

– Concert with Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble, Sunday June 28 at 5pm

– Concert Une histoire du piano jazz , Sunday September 20 at 5pm

