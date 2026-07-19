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JEP 2026 Porte ouvertes Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul Nancy

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul · Nancy

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:30:00
Lieu
Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul
Adresse
2 rue du Professeur Alain Larcan
Ville
54000 Nancy
Département
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Nancy

JEP 2026 Porte ouvertes Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul

Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul 2 rue du Professeur Alain Larcan Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-20 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

Admirez une chapelle néogothique restaurée !

L’ancienne Chapelle Maringer de style néogothique avait été laissée à l’abandon. Elle a été restaurée par la paroisse orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul de manière respectueuse et originale décors d’origine repeints, nouveaux vitraux, nouvelle tribune et ses fresques.Tout public
0  .

Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul 2 rue du Professeur Alain Larcan Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 71 89 58 78 

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English :

Come admire a restored Neo-Gothic chapel!

The former Maringer Chapel, built in the Neo-Gothic style, had been left to fall into disrepair. It has been restored by the Orthodox Parish of Saints Peter and Paul in a respectful and creative manner: the original decorations have been repainted, and new stained-glass windows, a new gallery, and its frescoes have been added.

L’événement JEP 2026 Porte ouvertes Eglise orthodoxe Saints-Pierre-et-Paul Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par DESTINATION NANCY

À voir aussi à Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)