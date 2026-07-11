UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Romain-Lachalm

JEP/ visite guidée du château de St Romain Saint-Romain-Lachalm

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Saint-Romain-Lachalm

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Adresse
7 route du château
Ville
43620 Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Département
Haute-Loire
Tarif

Saint-Romain-Lachalm

JEP/ visite guidée du château de St Romain

7 route du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Château du XIIe siècle, agrandi aux XIIIe, XVIe, XVIIIe et XIXe siècles. Visite commentée du parc et du château par le propriétaire à 10h30, 14h30 et 16h30 Réservation obligatoire: chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com
  .

7 route du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A 12th-century castle, expanded in the 13th, 16th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Guided tour of the grounds and the castle led by the owner at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. — Reservations required: chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com

L’événement JEP/ visite guidée du château de St Romain Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme

À voir aussi à Saint-Romain-Lachalm (Haute-Loire)