JEP/ visite guidée du château de St Romain Saint-Romain-Lachalm
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Informations pratiques
Saint-Romain-Lachalm
JEP/ visite guidée du château de St Romain
7 route du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Château du XIIe siècle, agrandi aux XIIIe, XVIe, XVIIIe et XIXe siècles. Visite commentée du parc et du château par le propriétaire à 10h30, 14h30 et 16h30 Réservation obligatoire: chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com
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7 route du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A 12th-century castle, expanded in the 13th, 16th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Guided tour of the grounds and the castle led by the owner at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. — Reservations required: chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com
L’événement JEP/ visite guidée du château de St Romain Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme
À voir aussi à Saint-Romain-Lachalm (Haute-Loire)
- Fête patronale Saint-Romain-Lachalm 31 juillet 2026
- Soupe aux choux Saint-Romain-Lachalm 14 août 2026
- Festival de Bandas Saint-Romain-Lachalm 6 septembre 2026
- Randonnée pédestre et VTT Saint-Romain-Lachalm 19 septembre 2026
- Visite guidée du château de Saint Romain Lachalm, Chateau de Saint Romain, Saint-Romain-Lachalm 19 septembre 2026