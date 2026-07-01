Journée autour du végétal, Centre Culturel La Marchoise, Gençay

Informations pratiques

Journée autour du végétal Samedi 8 août, 09h00 Centre Culturel La Marchoise Vienne

Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-08T23:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-08T23:00:00+02:00

9h – 10h30 : Balade, observation et cueillette responsable d’ortie avec Didier chabot

ACCÈS LIBRE

11h – 12h : Causerie « Considérer l’ortie autrement » (Didier Chabot)

ACCÈS LIBRE

Pique-nique tiré du panier

14h00 – 17h00 : Atelier vannerie avec Vincianne Ducharlet

SUR INSCRIPTION – 35 euros

14h30 – 17h00 : Atelier – Fabriquer son fil d’ortie et tissage avec Didier Chabot

SUR INSCRIPTION – 35 euros

15h30 – 17h30 : Atelier cuisine autour de l’ortie

SUR INSCRIPTION

18h : Grignotage végétal et inauguration de l’exposition de Véronique Chouvet et de Nadine Courilleau

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atelier, balade, cuisine, tissage, vannerie, exposition, causerie autour de l’ortie vannerie tissage

Didier Chabot