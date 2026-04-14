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Journée réparation de vélos, Working Share Newton, La Rochelle

Journée réparation de vélos, Working Share Newton, La Rochelle lundi 11 mai 2026.

Lieu : Working Share Newton

Adresse : La Rochelle

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : lundi 11 mai 2026

Fin : lundi 11 mai 2026

Journée réparation de vélos Lundi 11 mai, 09h00 Working Share Newton Charente-Maritime

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-11T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-11T18:00:00+02:00

Vous avez besoin de changer vos freins ? De réparer une crevaison ? Working Share organise un atelier de réparation de vélos !

  • Date : Lundi 11 mai, de 9h à 18h
  • Lieu : Espace Newton, 17 Rue Isaac Newton, 17000 La Rochelle

Working Share Newton La Rochelle La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Venez faire réparer votre vélo au Working Share !

À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)