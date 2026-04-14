Journée réparation de vélos, Working Share Newton, La Rochelle
Journée réparation de vélos, Working Share Newton, La Rochelle lundi 11 mai 2026.
Journée réparation de vélos Lundi 11 mai, 09h00 Working Share Newton Charente-Maritime
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-11T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-11T18:00:00+02:00
Vous avez besoin de changer vos freins ? De réparer une crevaison ? Working Share organise un atelier de réparation de vélos !
- Date : Lundi 11 mai, de 9h à 18h
- Lieu : Espace Newton, 17 Rue Isaac Newton, 17000 La Rochelle
Working Share Newton La Rochelle La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Venez faire réparer votre vélo au Working Share !
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