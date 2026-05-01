Journée Rétro et Vintage au Château de Jaulny Château de Jaulny Jaulny

Jaulny

Journée Rétro et Vintage au Château de Jaulny

Château de Jaulny 24 bis Grande Rue Jaulny Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-31 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Journée Rétro au Château Dimanche 31 mai juin à Jaulny

Voyagez dans le temps et plongez dans l’ambiance pétillante des années 1900 à 1960 au cœur du cadre enchanteur du Château de Jaulny !

À l’occasion de cette journée exceptionnelle, notre domaine revêtira ses plus beaux atours pour accueillir passionnés de belles mécaniques, amateurs de vintage et curieux en quête d’authenticité. Une journée joyeuse, familiale et résolument rétro !

Au programme exposition de voitures anciennes, glaces d’antan, exposants et photobooth vintage, barbershop ambulant et relooking pin-up, initiation à la danse rock, cabaret rétro, bal swing, élection de la Miss Pin-Up Jaulny 2026

Entrée libre Pour rappel, nos amis les chiens ne sont pas admis même tenus en laisse sur le site (sauf chiens guide)Tout public

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Château de Jaulny 24 bis Grande Rue Jaulny 54470 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 08 98 34 02 chateaudejaulny@gmail.com

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English :

Retro Day at the Château ? Sunday, May 31 in Jaulny

Travel back in time and immerse yourself in the sparkling atmosphere of the 1900s to 1960s at the heart of the enchanting Château de Jaulny!

For this exceptional day, our estate will be decked out in its finest finery to welcome enthusiasts of fine mechanical engineering, vintage enthusiasts and the curious in search of authenticity. A joyful, family-friendly and resolutely retro day!

On the program: vintage car show, vintage ice cream, vintage exhibitors and photobooth, mobile barbershop and pin-up makeover, introduction to rock dancing, retro cabaret, swing ball, election of Miss Pin-Up Jaulny 2026

Free admission ? As a reminder, dogs are not allowed on site, even on a leash (except guide dogs)

L’événement Journée Rétro et Vintage au Château de Jaulny Jaulny a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT PONT A MOUSSON