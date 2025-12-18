Journée taurine RISCLE Riscle

Informations pratiques

Riscle

Journée taurine

RISCLE Arènes Riscle Gers

Tarif : – – 25 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

C’est avec plaisir et responsabilité que le Tendido risclois continue de perpétuer la tradition taurine à Riscle ce samedi 1er aout pour les fêtes patronales avec une journée complète accompagné par le désormais célèbre thon piperade sur un site ombragé avec sa climatisation naturelle.

Les éleveurs français de Barcelo, La suerte et C. Colombeau en constants progrès lidieront sans doute une competencia ganadera de qualité. Ils seront combattus par trois novilleros très prometteurs, Pedro Caminero (présentation en France), Moreno Leal (triomphateur à Aignan) et la révélation du début de saison Estéban Navarro.

Tous les ingrédients sont réunis pour vivre un moment convivial autour de la tauromachie que l’on aime tant.

​Le programme

Dès 9h30 le bar, au pied des arènes, sous les platanes, sera ouvert pour vous servir café, et petit déjeuner gascon…

À 11h Capa gratuite

Spectacle pour tous, découverte de la tauromachie autrement.

Elèves des écoles taurines, des maestro Richard Milian et Thomas Cerquiera.

Organisé par le Tendido Risclois.

12h30 l’heure de l’apéritif au pied des arènes … et au stade de rugby

Animé par l’harmonie Les Pink Flocs.

À 14h Repas de l’Aficion, le traditionnel Thon Piperade

Les tables sont dressées sous l’ombre d’autres platanes (pensez à réserver) ; les membres du Tendido vous accueillent et vous servent avec leur bonne humeur.

Repas en musique, convivialité et digestif offert par les organisateur pour clôturer ce moment de partage entre aficionados du bien vivre ensemble.

Réservations 06 51 58 91 88

À 18h Novillada non piquée

Ganaderias

Les ganaderias à fort potentiels de Barcelo, La Suerte (encaste Domecq) sont des fidèles des arènes de Riscle et ont fréquemment données grandes satisfactions, d’où notre volonté de leur faire à nouveau confiance.

D’autre part l’élevage des héritiers de Cyril Colombeau (Gamero Civico et Santa Coloma) fera sa grande présentation dans le sud-ouest, un fer historique de Camargue mené maintenant par la jeune Emma (25 ans).

Novilleros

Pedro Caminero (école taurine de Salamanca) est un novillero de métier au concept classique et à gagner de nombreux Bolsin en Espagne. Il est un grand espoir né à Palencia.

Moreno Leal protégé du maestro Richard Millian (école taurine Adour aficion) fut à son avantage chez nos amis d’Aignan cette saison, un jeune plein de fraicheur et d’envie qui fera tout pour convaincre l’aficion Riscloise.

Estéban Navarro est la grande promesse de l’école taurine de Béziers dirigé par le matador Thomas Cerqueira. Un jeune au potentiel artistique certains qui a triomphé partout en ce début de saison et que nous vous proposons de découvrir.

À partir de 20h Soirée Tapas au pied des arènes

Animée par DJ Guigui.

Organisée par le Tendido Risclois.

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RISCLE Arènes Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 51 58 91 88 contact@tendido-risclois.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

It is with pleasure and a sense of responsibility that the Tendido of Riscle continues to carry on the bullfighting tradition in Riscle this Saturday, August 1, for the patron saint festivities, with a full day, accompanied by the now-famous tuna piperade in a shaded venue with its natural air conditioning.

The French breeders from Barcelo, La Suerte, and C. Colombeau, who are making steady progress, will undoubtedly present a high-quality lineup of bulls. They will face off against three very promising novilleros: Pedro Caminero (making his debut in France), Moreno Leal (victor at Aignan), and the revelation of the early season, Esteban Navarro.

All the ingredients are in place for a convivial gathering centered on the bullfighting we love so much.

?The program:

Starting at 9:30 a.m., the bar at the foot of the bullring, under the plane trees, will be open to serve you coffee and a Gascon breakfast…

11:00 a.m. Free Capa

A show for everyone, offering a different take on bullfighting.

Students from the bullfighting schools of maestros Richard Milian and Thomas Cerquiera.

Organized by the Tendido Risclois.

12:30 p.m.: Time for an aperitif at the foot of the bullring… and at the rugby stadium

Hosted by the Les Pink Flocs brass band.

%C0 2:00 p.m. ? Aficion Lunch: the traditional Tuna Piperade

Tables are set in the shade of the plane trees (be sure to reserve); members of the Tendido will welcome you and serve you with their usual good humor.

A meal accompanied by music, a friendly atmosphere, and a digestif offered by the organizers to round out this moment of fellowship among aficionados of the good life.

Reservations: 06 51 58 91 88

6:00 p.m. Novillada without the piqu%E9e

Breeding Farms:

The highly promising breeding farms of Barcelo, La Suerte (Domecq lineage) are regulars at the Riscle bullring and have frequently delivered great performances, which is why we’ve decided to place our trust in them once again.

In addition, the breeding operation of Cyril Colombeau’s heirs (Gamero Civico and Santa Coloma) will make its grand debut in the southwest—a historic Camargue ranch now led by the young Emma (age 25).

Novilleros:

Pedro Caminero (Salamanca Bullfighting School) is a seasoned novillero with a classic style who has won numerous Bolsin awards in Spain. He is a rising star from Palencia.

Moreno Leal, protégé of maestro Richard Millian (Adour Aficion Bullfighting School), shone among our friends in Aignan this season; a young man full of freshness and enthusiasm who will do everything he can to win over the Risclois aficionados.

Esteban Navarro is the rising star of the Béziers bullfighting school led by matador Thomas Cerqueira. A young man with undeniable artistic potential who has triumphed everywhere so far this season—we invite you to discover him.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. Tapas Night at the foot of the bullring

Hosted by DJ Guigui.

Organized by the Tendido Risclois.

L’événement Journée taurine Riscle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65