journées du patrimoine Longuyon Longuyon
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Longuyon
Informations pratiques
Longuyon
journées du patrimoine Longuyon
Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-20
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
La ville de Longuyon s’associe à l’Office de Tourisme et au Club Vosgien pour vous faire découvrir le patrimoine longuyonnais.
Au programme
Marche d’environ 8.5 km avec collation au départ.
Rendez-vous à 9h00, à l’office de tourismeTout public
0 .
Longuyon 54260 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 39 21 21 ot-longuyonnais@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The town of Longuyon is partnering with the Tourist Office and the Club Vosgien to help you discover Longuyon’s heritage.
On the agenda:
An approximately 8.5 km walk with a light snack at the start.
Meet at 9:00 a.m. at the Tourist Office
L’événement journées du patrimoine Longuyon Longuyon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU LONGUYONNAIS
À voir aussi à Longuyon (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- Forum de Longuyon Lords of rock + Savage Voltage Longuyon 4 septembre 2026
- Forum de Longuyon Yarol Poupaud et The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters Longuyon 12 septembre 2026
- fête du sport et des associations Longuyon 13 septembre 2026
- Salon de la photographie Mille et un regards Longuyon 19 septembre 2026
- Forum de Longuyon Viva Italia Longuyon 20 septembre 2026