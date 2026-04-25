Informations pratiques

Longuyon

journées du patrimoine Longuyon

Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-20

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

La ville de Longuyon s’associe à l’Office de Tourisme et au Club Vosgien pour vous faire découvrir le patrimoine longuyonnais.

Au programme

Marche d’environ 8.5 km avec collation au départ.

Rendez-vous à 9h00, à l’office de tourismeTout public

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Longuyon 54260 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 39 21 21 ot-longuyonnais@orange.fr

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English :

The town of Longuyon is partnering with the Tourist Office and the Club Vosgien to help you discover Longuyon’s heritage.

On the agenda:

An approximately 8.5 km walk with a light snack at the start.

Meet at 9:00 a.m. at the Tourist Office

L’événement journées du patrimoine Longuyon Longuyon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU LONGUYONNAIS