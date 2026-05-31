Junior conference on Informatics: Theory and Applications (JITA), Digitéo, Bâtiment 660, Avenue des Sciences, 91190, Gif-sur-Yvette, Gif-sur-Yvette

Junior conference on Informatics: Theory and Applications (JITA) Vendredi 9 octobre, 09h00 Digitéo, Bâtiment 660, Avenue des Sciences, 91190, Gif-sur-Yvette Essonne

Free, Registration mandatory

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-09T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-09T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T17:00:00+02:00

JITA, the Junior conference on Informatics: Theory and Applications, is a multidisciplinary conference that allows Master’s and PhD students in various fields of Theoretical and Applied Computer Science to present their research results. Take the opportunity to share your research with colleagues, all the while honing your presentation skills, receiving feedback, and broadening your knowledge of Computer Science. Any Masters or PhD Student is welcome to present either their current research or ongoing works with preliminary results. Furthermore, two inspiring keynote talks from leading researchers from academia and industry will offer valuable insights and help you build your professional network.

So, if you are working on Algorithms and Complexity, Bioinformatics, Centralized and Distributed algorithms, Cryptography and Security, Quantum Computing, Graph theory, Human-Computer Interaction, Modeling and Simulation, Optimization, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Verification and Formal methods., …, join us at JITA!

This event is co-organised by Université Paris-Saclay and Institut Polytechnique de Paris.

More information about the keynotes and the talks: https://www.jita.universite-paris-saclay.fr/

Digitéo, Bâtiment 660, Avenue des Sciences, 91190, Gif-sur-Yvette Bâtiment 660, Avenue des Sciences, 91190, Gif-sur-Yvette Gif-sur-Yvette 91190 Campus Urbain de Paris-Saclay Essonne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.jita.universite-paris-saclay.fr/ »}] [{« link »: « https://www.jita.universite-paris-saclay.fr/ »}]

Join us for the most innovative junior conference JITA, where Masters and PhD students showcase groundbreaking research and ignite collaborations in Computer Science ! Computer science Algorithms and Complexity