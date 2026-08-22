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Cahors

Lacapell’Lot of Saveurs marché gourmand à Lacapelle (Cahors)

Chemin de Lacapelle Cahors Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-04 11:30:00

fin : 2026-10-04

Date(s) :

2026-10-04

Lot of Saveurs et le comité des fêtes de Lacapelle organisent dès 11h30 (jusqu'à 15h environ) la première édition de Lacapell'Lot of Saveurs.

Un marché gourmand dominical avec concert, pour fêter à Lacapelle la fin de l'été et de la saison !

Lot of Saveurs et le comité des fêtes de Lacapelle organisent dès 11h30 (jusqu'à 15h environ) la première édition de Lacapell'Lot of Saveurs.

Un marché gourmand dominical avec concert, pour fêter à Lacapelle la fin de l'été et de la saison !

.

Chemin de Lacapelle Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie info@lotofsaveurs.fr

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English :

Lot of Saveurs and the Lacapelle Festival Committee are hosting the first edition of Lacapell'Lacapelle’s Lot of Saveurs.

A Sunday food market featuring a concert to celebrate the end of summer and the season in Lacapelle!

L’événement Lacapell’Lot of Saveurs marché gourmand à Lacapelle (Cahors) Cahors a été mis à jour le 2026-08-22 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot