Trial urbain à Cahors Cahors

Cahors Lot
Début : 2026-08-29
fin : 2026-08-30
2026-08-29
Nouvelle édition du Trial Urbain à Cahors ! Cette épreuve sera le grand prix de France 2026 comptant pour le championnat du monde.
Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie info@trialurbaindecahors.fr
English :
Another edition of the Urban Trial in Cahors! This event will be the Grand Prix de France 2026, counting towards the world championship.
German :
Neue Ausgabe des Urban Trial in Cahors! Diese Veranstaltung wird der Große Preis von Frankreich 2026 sein, der für die Weltmeisterschaft zählt.
Italiano :
Un’altra edizione delle prove urbane a Cahors! Questo evento sarà il Gran Premio di Francia 2026, valido per il campionato del mondo.
Espanol :
¡Otra edición del Trial Urbano en Cahors! Esta prueba será el Gran Premio de Francia 2026, puntuable para el campeonato del mundo.
