l’Automnal Gourmand »Afternoon tea’ en musique et en gourmandise ! Saint-Romain-Lachalm
dimanche 25 octobre 2026 · Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Informations pratiques
Saint-Romain-Lachalm
l’Automnal Gourmand »Afternoon tea’ en musique et en gourmandise !
Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-25 16:00:00
fin : 2026-10-25
Date(s) :
2026-10-25
15h Un Brun Gourmand reçoit les joyeux musiciens de ‘Chez Pop Chefs’. Tout est à la carte ! Vous choisissez vos chansons, ils vous les préparent aux petits oignons. Les chefs revisitent les grands classiques, de la pop au rock, à leur sauce.
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Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 21 66 38 74
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English :
3pm Un Brun Gourmand welcomes the merry musicians of ‘Chez Pop Chefs’. Everything is à la carte! You choose your songs, they prepare them for you. The chefs revisit the great classics, from pop to rock, in their own style.
L’événement l’Automnal Gourmand »Afternoon tea’ en musique et en gourmandise ! Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme
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