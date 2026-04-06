Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES ARENA DU PAYS D’AIX Aix En Provence

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES ARENA DU PAYS D’AIX Aix En Provence

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES ARENA DU PAYS D’AIX Aix En Provence mercredi 21 octobre 2026.

Lieu : ARENA DU PAYS D'AIX

Adresse : 1955 rue Claude Nicolas LEDOUX

Ville : 13090 Aix En Provence

Département : 13

Début : 2026-10-21

Fin : 2026-10-21

Heure de début : 20:00

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES Début : 2026-10-21 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

ARENA DU PAYS D’AIX 1955 rue Claude Nicolas LEDOUX 13090 Aix En Provence 13

À voir aussi à Aix-en-Provence (13)