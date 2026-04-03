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LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES ZENITH DE LILLE Lille

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES ZENITH DE LILLE Lille

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES ZENITH DE LILLE Lille dimanche 3 mai 2026.

Lieu : ZENITH DE LILLE

Adresse : 1 BOULEVARD CITES UNIES

Ville : 59000 Lille

Département : 59

Début : 2026-05-03

Fin : 2026-05-03

Heure de début : 16:00

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES Début : 2026-05-03 à 16:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

ZENITH DE LILLE 1 BOULEVARD CITES UNIES 59000 Lille 59

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