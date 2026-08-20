Les Tontons flingueurs, Cinéma François-Truffaut, Chilly-Mazarin

Informations pratiques

Les Tontons flingueurs Jeudi 24 septembre, 20h00 Cinéma François-Truffaut Essonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-24T21:45:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-24T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-24T21:45:00+02:00

Cinéma François-Truffaut 19, rue François Mouthon, Chilly-Mazarin Chilly-Mazarin 91380 Essonne Ile-de-France http://www.cinetruffaut.fr [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS0628#showmovie?id=RNH0R »}]

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