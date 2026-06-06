L’Humanité tout ça tout ça La Soulane Jézeau

Jézeau

L’Humanité tout ça tout ça

La Soulane JEZEAU Jézeau Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

La compagnie KAKTUS revient avec une création sur le thème de l’exil à partir du livre éponyme de Mustapha Kharmoundi. Un moment d’humanité pour parler d’un thème sensible, mais aussi des utopies qui nous lient. A partir de 13 ans.

La Cantoche ouvre dès 19h .

La Soulane JEZEAU Jézeau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 21 98 56 71 soulane.asso@gmail.com

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English :

The KAKTUS company returns with a creation on the theme of exile, based on Mustapha Kharmoundi’s book of the same name. A moment of humanity to talk about a sensitive theme, but also about the utopias that bind us together. Ages 13 and up.

L’événement L’Humanité tout ça tout ça Jézeau a été mis à jour le 2026-06-06 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65