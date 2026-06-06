L’Humanité tout ça tout ça La Soulane Jézeau
L’Humanité tout ça tout ça La Soulane Jézeau samedi 18 juillet 2026.
Jézeau
L’Humanité tout ça tout ça
La Soulane JEZEAU Jézeau Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
La compagnie KAKTUS revient avec une création sur le thème de l’exil à partir du livre éponyme de Mustapha Kharmoundi. Un moment d’humanité pour parler d’un thème sensible, mais aussi des utopies qui nous lient. A partir de 13 ans.
La Cantoche ouvre dès 19h .
La Soulane JEZEAU Jézeau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 21 98 56 71 soulane.asso@gmail.com
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English :
The KAKTUS company returns with a creation on the theme of exile, based on Mustapha Kharmoundi’s book of the same name. A moment of humanity to talk about a sensitive theme, but also about the utopias that bind us together. Ages 13 and up.
L’événement L’Humanité tout ça tout ça Jézeau a été mis à jour le 2026-06-06 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65
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