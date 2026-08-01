L’Incroyable Loto CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Castelnau-Rivière-Basse
samedi 8 août 2026 · CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE · Castelnau-Rivière-Basse
Informations pratiques
Castelnau-Rivière-Basse
L’Incroyable Loto
CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Arènes Castelnau-Rivière-Basse Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Le comité des parents de Castelnau-Rivière-Basse vous donne rendez-vous le vendredi 8 août pour son grand loto.
En participant à cette soirée conviviale, vous contribuez au financement des projets et sorties des enfants du village. Les bénéfices permettront notamment d’organiser une sortie ou une activité pour les jeunes de la commune.
Venez tenter votre chance dans une ambiance chaleureuse et soutenir une belle initiative locale !
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CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Arènes Castelnau-Rivière-Basse 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 89 02 33 98 ecouteparolecreation@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Castelnau-Rivière-Basse Parents’ Committee invites you to its big bingo night on Friday, August 8.
By participating in this fun evening, you’ll be helping to fund projects and outings for the village’s children. The proceeds will be used, in particular, to organize an outing or activity for the town’s youth.
Come try your luck in a warm and welcoming atmosphere and support a wonderful local initiative!
L’événement L’Incroyable Loto Castelnau-Rivière-Basse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65
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