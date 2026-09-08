Livre sur la Place 2026 Conférence Vivre avec le cancer Nancy Thermal Nancy

Informations pratiques

Nancy

Livre sur la Place 2026 Conférence Vivre avec le cancer

Nancy Thermal 41 rue Sergent Blandan Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-09-11 11:30:00

fin : 2026-09-11 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-11

Grande rencontre autour du cancer pour comprendre les enjeux scientifiques mais aussi personnels liés à la maladie. Penser la médecine autrement pour intégrer soignés et soignants et mieux vivre avec le cancer, et après lui. Une rencontre qui allie science et humanité organisée au cœur même d’une région qui a contribué à la naissance de la cancérologie moderne.

Dédicaces sur site

En partenariat avec ValVital, le Groupe VYV et la Métropole du Grand Nancy

Inscription en ligne.Adultes

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Nancy Thermal 41 rue Sergent Blandan Nancy 54100 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 30 37

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English :

A major event focused on cancer, aimed at understanding both the scientific and personal challenges associated with the disease. Rethinking medicine to bring together patients and caregivers and to help people live better with cancer—and after it. An event that combines science and humanity, held in the very heart of a region that contributed to the birth of modern oncology.

Book signings on site

In partnership with ValVital, the VYV Group, and the Greater Nancy Metropolitan Area

Online registration.

L’événement Livre sur la Place 2026 Conférence Vivre avec le cancer Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par DESTINATION NANCY