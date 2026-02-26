Mai à Vélo 2026, HM CLAUSE PLV, Portes-lès-Valence
Mai à Vélo 2026, HM CLAUSE PLV, Portes-lès-Valence vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai HM CLAUSE PLV Drôme
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00
HM CLAUSE PLV Rue Louis Saillant, 26800 Portes-lès-Valence, France Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! Retrouvez tous les classements sur https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ challenge-id=201868
À voir aussi à Portes-lès-Valence (Drôme)
- Festival C’est Magic ! Parc Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence 29 avril 2026
- Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet Portes-lès-Valence 30 avril 2026
- Concert C’est la paye, ça s’ arrose ! Espace Cristal Portes-lès-Valence 30 avril 2026
- Concert: La Maison Tellier / Festival C’est Magic ! Portes-lès-Valence 6 mai 2026
- Concert: Hugh Coltman Portes-lès-Valence 8 mai 2026