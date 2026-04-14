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Manif 3R national-bolchévique Place Kléber Strasbourg

Manif 3R national-bolchévique Place Kléber Strasbourg samedi 18 avril 2026.

Lieu : Place Kléber

Adresse : Place Kléber Strasbourg

Ville : 67003 Strasbourg

Département : Bas-Rhin

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Tarif : Entrée libre

À voir aussi à Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin)