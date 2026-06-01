Marc Bloch, historien et combattant (1938-1944) Compiègne

Compiègne

Marc Bloch, historien et combattant (1938-1944)

2B Avenue des Martyrs de la Liberté Compiègne Oise

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Début : 2026-06-06 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06

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2026-06-06

Conférence Marc Bloch, historien et combattant (1938-1944) de François-Olivier Touati.

Historien célèbre et célébré (entrera eau Panthéon le 23 juin prochain) Marc Bloch, combattant de la 1ère guerre mondiale, s’engage à nouveau en 1939.

Après avoir participé aux combats, il est évacué à Dunkerque, avant de rentrer en France pour écrire L’étrange défaite. Il entre alors en Résistance, avant d’être arrêté et fusillé le 16 juin 1944.

François-Olivier Touati est professeur et doyen honoraire à l’Université de Tours.

Conférence Marc Bloch, historien et combattant (1938-1944) de François-Olivier Touati.

Historien célèbre et célébré (entrera eau Panthéon le 23 juin prochain) Marc Bloch, combattant de la 1ère guerre mondiale, s’engage à nouveau en 1939.

Après avoir participé aux combats, il est évacué à Dunkerque, avant de rentrer en France pour écrire L’étrange défaite. Il entre alors en Résistance, avant d’être arrêté et fusillé le 16 juin 1944.

François-Olivier Touati est professeur et doyen honoraire à l’Université de Tours. .

2B Avenue des Martyrs de la Liberté Compiègne 60200 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 96 37 00 secretariat@memorial-compiegne.fr

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English :

Lecture Marc Bloch, historian and combatant (1938-1944) by François-Olivier Touati.

Marc Bloch, a famous and celebrated historian (to be inducted into the Pantheon on June 23), was a combatant in WW1, and re-enlisted in 1939.

After taking part in the fighting, he was evacuated to Dunkirk, before returning to France to write L’étrange défaite (The Strange Defeat). He then joined the Resistance, before being arrested and shot on June 16, 1944.

François-Olivier Touati is Professor and Honorary Dean at the University of Tours.

L’événement Marc Bloch, historien et combattant (1938-1944) Compiègne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par Compiègne Pierrefonds Tourisme