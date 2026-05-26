Market Vintage et Rétrogaming Parc expo Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 12 – 14 juin a partir de 15€ le ML

Ne manquez pas l’évènement Market Vintage & Rétrogaming – NANCY 2026 sur une surface de 2000 m² au coeur de la Foire Expo… Parc Expo Nancy Rue Catherine Opalinska 54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy

Ne manquez pas l’évènement Market Vintage & Rétrogaming – NANCY 2026 sur une surface de 2000 m² au coeur de la Foire Expo…

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Nombreux exposants seront présents et vous proposeront un véritable Vintage Market pour les amoureux de la mode et accessoires, créations, musique, mobilier, animations, objets et déco qui font toute l’ambiance « old school » des années 50 à 70’s et nombreux exposants proposant à la vente : Retrogaming, consoles, jeux vidéo et pop culture des années 80’s aux années 2000…

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Nombreuses animations durant le week-end : Stand relooking – stand photo – Jeu du Schmilblick – Espace jeux rétro – Expo véhicules vintage – Tournoi rétrogaming – Quizz et Blind test – Initiation danse – concerts….

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Horaires ouverture village exposants Vintage et Rétrogaming…

– Vendredi 12 Juin de 10h à 21h.

– Samedi 13 Juin de 10h à 21h.

– Dimanche 14 Juin de 10h à 20h.

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Lieu :

Parc Expo Nancy

Rue Catherine Opalinska

54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy

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Au programme :

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Vendredi 12 Juin :

– 10h : Ouverture

– 10h30 à 12h00 : Cours de Danse Solo avec Wilfried

– 11h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 11h45 : Jeu du Schmilblick

– 12h à 14h : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant (Rock – Swing)

– 14h à 14h45 : Cours de danse Rock Débutant

– 15h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 15h30 : Début Fil rouge Tetris Nintendo Nes

– 17h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 17h30 : Tournoi Mario Kart double dash (game cube)

– 17h45 à 18h30 : Cours de Danse Solo Charleston

– 18h : Blind Test : SerieTV

– 18h45 à 19h45 : Cours de Danse West Coast Swing Inter

– 19h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 19h45 à 20h45 : Cours de Danse Lindy Hop Inter

– 20h30 : Cabaret Iloa – Hall E

– 21h30 : Soirée Fluo et Quizz Géant – Scène extérieure

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Samedi 13 Juin :

– 10h : Ouverture

– 11h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 11h à 11h30 : Cours de Danse Solo Madison

– 11h30 à 14h : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant (Rock – Swing)

– 11h45 : Jeu du Schmilblick

– 12h : Tournoi Pac Man

– 13h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 14h à 14h45 : Cours de danse Lindy Hop Débutant

– 15h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 15h30 : Tournoi Fifa 25 (PS4)

– 16h00 à 16h45 : Cours de danse West Coast Swing Débutant

– 16h30 : Blind Test Top 50

– 17h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 17h à 17h45 : Cours de Danse Rock’n’Roll Avancé

– 17h30 : Tournoi Tekken 3 (PS1)

– 18h00 à 20h00 : Ambiance Rock – Swing avec Tony Cassel

– 21h : Soirée Génération 2000 avec Dj Mast – Scène extérieure

– 22h30 : Grand Spectacle nocturne de drônes

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Dimanche 14 Juin :

– 10h : Ouverture

– 11h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 11h à 11h30 : Cours de Danse Solo Charleston

– 11h30 à 14h : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant (Rock – Swing)

– 11h45 : Jeu du Schmilblick

– 12h – Tournoi GoldenEye Nintendo 64

– 14h à 14h45 : Cours de danse Lindy Hop Inter 1

– 14h30 : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 15h : Concours Miss Mode Pin Up Nancy 2026

– 15h30 – Tournoi Mario Kart Super Nintendo

– 16h à 16h45 : Cours de Danse Rock-Swing Intermédiaire

– 16h30 : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 17h : Résultats concours Miss Mode Pin Up Nancy 2026

– 17h à 20h00 : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant

– 17h30 : Tournoi Street Fighter 2 Turbo Super Nintendo

– 18h30 : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness

– 20h : Fermeture

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BILLETTERIE :

Tarif sur place : 6€

Tarif en ligne : 5€ ([https://ticketevent.fr/fen26/public-1](https://ticketevent.fr/fen26/public-1))

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OFFRE BILLETTERIE :

Vendredi 12 juin : Journée anniversaire – entrée à 3€

Dimanche 14 juin : Pass Famille (2 adultes + 2 enfants) à 8 €

AFTERWORK : Entrée offerte vendredi et samedi dès 19h30.

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Lien inscription Concours Miss Mode Pin Up Nancy 2026

[https://www.facebook.com/events/3587122154779896/](https://www.facebook.com/events/3587122154779896/)

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Organisation : Tandem Events France

Renseignements : [tandem.events71@gmail.com](mailto:tandem.events71@gmail.com)

Infoline : 06 68 31 79 05

Commercial : 06 81 01 12 54

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Merci de partager un Max l’évènement :

[https://www.facebook.com/events/964522659774411/](https://www.facebook.com/events/964522659774411/)

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Bon Salon à Tous…

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-06-12T10:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-14T20:00:00.000+02:00

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Parc expo Nancy Rue Catherine Opalinska 54500 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Tourtel Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle



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