Market Vintage et Rétrogaming Parc expo Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Market Vintage et Rétrogaming Parc expo Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Market Vintage et Rétrogaming Parc expo Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 12 – 14 juin a partir de 15€ le ML
Ne manquez pas l’évènement Market Vintage & Rétrogaming – NANCY 2026 sur une surface de 2000 m² au coeur de la Foire Expo… Parc Expo Nancy Rue Catherine Opalinska 54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy
Ne manquez pas l’évènement Market Vintage & Rétrogaming – NANCY 2026 sur une surface de 2000 m² au coeur de la Foire Expo…
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Nombreux exposants seront présents et vous proposeront un véritable Vintage Market pour les amoureux de la mode et accessoires, créations, musique, mobilier, animations, objets et déco qui font toute l’ambiance « old school » des années 50 à 70’s et nombreux exposants proposant à la vente : Retrogaming, consoles, jeux vidéo et pop culture des années 80’s aux années 2000…
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Nombreuses animations durant le week-end : Stand relooking – stand photo – Jeu du Schmilblick – Espace jeux rétro – Expo véhicules vintage – Tournoi rétrogaming – Quizz et Blind test – Initiation danse – concerts….
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Horaires ouverture village exposants Vintage et Rétrogaming…
– Vendredi 12 Juin de 10h à 21h.
– Samedi 13 Juin de 10h à 21h.
– Dimanche 14 Juin de 10h à 20h.
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Lieu :
Parc Expo Nancy
Rue Catherine Opalinska
54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy
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Au programme :
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Vendredi 12 Juin :
– 10h : Ouverture
– 10h30 à 12h00 : Cours de Danse Solo avec Wilfried
– 11h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 11h45 : Jeu du Schmilblick
– 12h à 14h : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant (Rock – Swing)
– 14h à 14h45 : Cours de danse Rock Débutant
– 15h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 15h30 : Début Fil rouge Tetris Nintendo Nes
– 17h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 17h30 : Tournoi Mario Kart double dash (game cube)
– 17h45 à 18h30 : Cours de Danse Solo Charleston
– 18h : Blind Test : SerieTV
– 18h45 à 19h45 : Cours de Danse West Coast Swing Inter
– 19h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 19h45 à 20h45 : Cours de Danse Lindy Hop Inter
– 20h30 : Cabaret Iloa – Hall E
– 21h30 : Soirée Fluo et Quizz Géant – Scène extérieure
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Samedi 13 Juin :
– 10h : Ouverture
– 11h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 11h à 11h30 : Cours de Danse Solo Madison
– 11h30 à 14h : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant (Rock – Swing)
– 11h45 : Jeu du Schmilblick
– 12h : Tournoi Pac Man
– 13h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 14h à 14h45 : Cours de danse Lindy Hop Débutant
– 15h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 15h30 : Tournoi Fifa 25 (PS4)
– 16h00 à 16h45 : Cours de danse West Coast Swing Débutant
– 16h30 : Blind Test Top 50
– 17h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 17h à 17h45 : Cours de Danse Rock’n’Roll Avancé
– 17h30 : Tournoi Tekken 3 (PS1)
– 18h00 à 20h00 : Ambiance Rock – Swing avec Tony Cassel
– 21h : Soirée Génération 2000 avec Dj Mast – Scène extérieure
– 22h30 : Grand Spectacle nocturne de drônes
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Dimanche 14 Juin :
– 10h : Ouverture
– 11h : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 11h à 11h30 : Cours de Danse Solo Charleston
– 11h30 à 14h : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant (Rock – Swing)
– 11h45 : Jeu du Schmilblick
– 12h – Tournoi GoldenEye Nintendo 64
– 14h à 14h45 : Cours de danse Lindy Hop Inter 1
– 14h30 : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 15h : Concours Miss Mode Pin Up Nancy 2026
– 15h30 – Tournoi Mario Kart Super Nintendo
– 16h à 16h45 : Cours de Danse Rock-Swing Intermédiaire
– 16h30 : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 17h : Résultats concours Miss Mode Pin Up Nancy 2026
– 17h à 20h00 : Ambiance Rétro et Pratique Dansant
– 17h30 : Tournoi Street Fighter 2 Turbo Super Nintendo
– 18h30 : Show itinérant avec Miss Ness
– 20h : Fermeture
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BILLETTERIE :
Tarif sur place : 6€
Tarif en ligne : 5€ ([https://ticketevent.fr/fen26/public-1](https://ticketevent.fr/fen26/public-1))
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OFFRE BILLETTERIE :
Vendredi 12 juin : Journée anniversaire – entrée à 3€
Dimanche 14 juin : Pass Famille (2 adultes + 2 enfants) à 8 €
AFTERWORK : Entrée offerte vendredi et samedi dès 19h30.
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Lien inscription Concours Miss Mode Pin Up Nancy 2026
[https://www.facebook.com/events/3587122154779896/](https://www.facebook.com/events/3587122154779896/)
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Organisation : Tandem Events France
Renseignements : [tandem.events71@gmail.com](mailto:tandem.events71@gmail.com)
Infoline : 06 68 31 79 05
Commercial : 06 81 01 12 54
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Merci de partager un Max l’évènement :
[https://www.facebook.com/events/964522659774411/](https://www.facebook.com/events/964522659774411/)
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Bon Salon à Tous…
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2026-06-12T10:00:00.000+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-14T20:00:00.000+02:00
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0681011254
Parc expo Nancy Rue Catherine Opalinska 54500 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Tourtel Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle
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