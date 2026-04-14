Maroilles Records invite Monique !, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Maroilles Records invite Monique ! 24 et 25 avril Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-24T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-24T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-25T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-25T01:30:00+02:00

SAMEDI 24 AVRIL

→ MAROILLES RECORDS INVITE MONIQUE (EUPHORIA) + SWEETANCE + DOCTOR WOOF + NUXFERO + VJING PAR LU7 & OMVRE

21H–2H / GRATUIT

(HOUSE TO TECHNO)

Snack sur place 19h-22h

Début des concerts/dj sets : 21h

LINE-UP :

SWEETANCE / 21h00 – 22h15

House Breakée

Influence : UK Ravers

BIO

► Sweetance est un DJ niçois basé à Lille, membre des collectifs Maroilles Records et Mitsubishi.

Sweetance, c’est un peu comme un fish & chips version sonore : croustillant, relevé et toujours servi bien chaud… et bien gras. Sa passion dévorante pour la Bass avec un grand B et les Kicks avec un gros Q l’a inévitablement plongé dans le pur son UK !

► https://www.mixcloud.com/Sweetance/

► https://www.instagram.com/sweetance/

NUXFERO / 22h15 – 23h20

House Breakée

Influence : grooves martelés et envolées mélodiques

BIO

► Attaché à la progression et à la narration musicale, Nuxfero construit des performances dynamiques où la puissance ne prend jamais le pas sur l’émotion.

Chaque set est conçu comme un voyage, alternant tension, envolées mélodiques et kicks profonds.

► https://soundcloud.com/nuxfero/tracks

► https://www.instagram.com/nuxfero/

MONIQUE / 23h20 – 00h25

Techno

Influence : grooves martelés et envolées mélodiques

BIO

► Co-fondatatrice du collectif techno Euphoria, Monique agite sérieusement les bars et clubs de Lille depuis le déconfinement !

Pour cette soirée Maroilles Records dans ce lieu emblématique qu’est la gare Saint-Sauveur, on s’attend à un set aussi défricheur que sa curiosité envers les scènes underground du monde entier : une musique de club protéiforme, naviguant entre techno, bass/break et trance !

ECOUTE – REGARDE

► soundcloud.com/moniqueloveswerthers

instagram.com/_moniquedj_/

DR. WOOF / 00h25 – 1h30

Techno

Influence : De dark-disco à la trance en passant par la techno

BIO

► A la croisée de différents univers musicaux, Dr. Woof combine l’ambiance solaire de l’italo-disco avec une noirceur héritée de la techno pour un résultat électrisant. Ses inspirations new wave et ses basses qui pulsent donnent à ses sets une énergie profondément cinématographique entre rêverie mélancolique sous stéroïdes et cauchemar sous acid. Résident de la VendrediXXL à la Bellevilloise, il est également une figure récurrente de la scène queer lilloise.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

►https://soundcloud.com/doctorwoof/

https://www.instagram.com/dr.woof.music/

V-JING : Lu7 : Lu7 (@lu7_vj)

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« link »: « https://www.mixcloud.com/Sweetance/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Nuxfero », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Viens checker mon facebook>https://www.facebook.com/djcoco92nEt mon insta>https://www.instagram.com/dj_cocotiers/nnLes cocogigs 2023 :nn21/01 : Le Network (Amiens)n11/02 : Le Chouga Barrio Club (Lille)n16/02 : Le Chouga Barrio Club (Lille)n23/02 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n17/03 : Au Poste Bar (Lille)n23/03 : Le Start (Lille)n06/04 : Bernadette (Lille)n14/04 : Le Mojo (Nantes)n15/04 : L’Ubik (Nantes)n20/04 : Le Narcisse (Nantes)n28/04 : Lilla Records Festival (Secret place)n06/05 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n13/05 : Le Chouga Barrio Club (Lille)n27/05 : Little Atlantique Brewery (Nantes)n02/06 : Au Poste Bar(Lille)n17/06 : L’Underground Club (Amiens)n21/06 : Au poste bar (Lille)n24/06 : La Griffe (Lille)n29/06 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n07/07 : Le Prisme (Amiens)n08-09/07 : Banana Moon Secret Party (Picardie)n14/07 : Hu00f4tel Royal Canot(Piriac s/mer)n15/07 : Le Bahia (Pornic)n26/08 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n01/09 : Gorilla Brothers (Lille)n02/09 : Barge bar (Lille)n08/09 : Le cafu00e9 aux halles (Lille)n15/09 : Le Mojo (Nantes)n16/09 : C.I.E.L (INDRE)n29/09 : Le Madre (Lille)n30/09 : Le Chouga Barrio Club (Lille)n26/10 : Cafu00e9 aux Halles (Lille)n03/11 : Le Chouga Barrio Club (Lille)n04/11 : The Queen Victoria ( Lille)n09/11 : Ruin Bar (Nantes)n18/11 : Le Mess (Nantes)n24/11 : Cocobarge#1 au Barge bar (Lille)n30/11 : Le ru00e9tro ( Amiens)n03/12 : Le W (Lille)n10/12 : Monsieur Le Zinc (Lille)n30/12 : Ruin Bar (Nantes)nn2024n20/01 : La Ku00e2se (Lille)n08/02 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n16/02 : Cocobarge#2 au Barge Bar (Lille)n21/03 : Bistrot Saint-So (Lille)n28/03 : Aux Artistes ( Lille)n12/04 : Cocobarge#3 au barge Bar (Lille)n19/04 : Le Wagon (Lille)n27/04 : Lokarria (Lille)n06/05 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n18/05 : Lokarria (Lille)n26/05 : Le W (Lille)n01/06 : Bisous Bu00e9cots (Lille)n08/06 : La Canopu00e9e (Lille)n14/06 : La Moulinette (Lille)n15/06 : Le Track. (Lille)n19/06 : Bistrot Saint-So’ (Lille)n21/06 : Le Track. (Lille)n22/06 : La Relu00e8ve (Lille)n28/06 : Le mojo (Nantes)n19/07 : le Couvent (Roubaix)n20/07 : Solar Wood Festival (Amiens)n01/08 : PataLoca (Secret Place)n03/09 : Comalaradio (Lille)n14/09 : Lokarria (Lille)n17/09 : The Nest Records (Lille)n21/09 : Tru00e9pi’Dance #2 au Sikaru (Lille)n27/09 : Le Kalbar (Amiens)n28/09 : Le Ru00e9tro (Amiens)n12/10 : Bistrot Track.(Lille)n30/10 : Bistrot Saint-So’ (Lille)n21/10 : Le Loka/La Griffe (Lille)n08/11 : Le Track. (Lille)n09/11 : La Relu00e8ve (Lille)n16/11 : La Griffe (Lille)n22/11 : La Griffe (Lille)n30/11 : Tru00e9pi’Dance #3 au Bus Magiquen19/12 : Cafu00e9 aux Halles (Lille)n20/12 : Bistrot Track. (Lille)nn2025 :nn04/01 : Le Ru00e9tron10/01 : Bistrot Track.n11/01 : Supercuten18/01 : Bistrot Track.n25/01 : Le Couvent (Roubaix) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Nuxfero », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-nWa689Gz4CNWhnty-z926dA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/nuxfero/tracks », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/nuxfero », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

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DJ sets house, break et techno avec Sweetance, Nuxfero, Monique et Dr. Woof, accompagnés de VJing. De 21h à 2h, entrée gratuite.