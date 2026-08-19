Maubourguet en fête et 35 ème Rencontres de Maubourguet Village Maubourguet

Informations pratiques

Maubourguet

Les 35ème Rencontres de Maubourguet

Village MAUBOURGUET Maubourguet Hautes-Pyrénées

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Quand Arts et Sports se rencontrent au coeur du Sud-Ouest !

Découvrez la Rencontre de l’Art et du Sport, dans une ambiance typique de notre région.

Sportifs de haut niveau et artistes de talent viennent partager leur passion avec vous. Le temps d’un week-end, entrez dans leur univers, autour d’un chevalet, d’un match de rugby ou d’un livre !

Pendant quatre jours, Maubourguet vie au rythmes des Rencontres et de la fête locale.

Thème de cette édition L’ART en MOUVEMENT

Les 53 invités artistes peindront sur ce thème lors de la Nuit des Regards.

Les œuvres seront exposées durant le week-end, puis proposées à la vente aux enchères. Une partie des fonds sera reversée à la Fondation Frédéric Gaillanne.

INVITES D’HONNEUR

Nous avons le plaisir de recevoir les invités d’honneur François GARNIER (sculpteur) et Joël ACHARD (peintre), qui ont auront une exposition dédiée au Centre Culturel Jean Glavany.

Programme complet des Rencontres et de la fête locale

Vendredi 21 août

14h Concours de pétanque

15h Compétition de natation

19h Ouverture des fêtes

19h30 23h Nuit des Bandas

22h Nuit des Regards

23h Bal avec l’orchestre TNT

Samedi 22 août

14h Concours de pétanque

14h30 Ateliers gratuits au stade du Bouscarret plongée sous-marine, canoë-kayak, tir à l’arc,

ateliers d’illustration, d’aérogravure, de peinture, de modelage et atelier créatif. Goûter offert.

15h Matchs de préparation Fédérale 1 au stade du Bouscarret

20h Inter-quartiers maubourguétois aux arènes.

20h30 Bodega des Rencontres au Centre culturel, animation avec la banda EMPG Plaisance

23h Grand bal avec l’orchestre ADN.

À partir de minuit Déambulation musicale avec DJ

Dimanche 23 août

11h Capéa aux arènes Pierre Balao.

13h Repas de l’Aficion.

14h Concours de pétanque (triplettes licenciés) Challenge Zurfluh.

17h30 Vente aux enchères publiques au Centre culturel au profit de la Fondation Frédéric Gaillanne.

18h30 Grande novillada sans picador.

20h30 Bodega des Rencontres avec restauration et animation musicale par Old Red Shoes.

23h Bal avec l’orchestre Maxime Lewis.

Fête foraine.

Lundi 24 août

14h Concours de pétanque

15h à 18h Animations gratuites pour les enfants sur les Allées Larbanès

16h30 Spectacle de magie

21h30 Course Landaise comptant pour le Challenge de l’Armagnac

Pour cette 35ème édition, nous soutenons la Fondation Frédéric GAILLANNE.

La Fondation Frédéric GAILLANNE est un outil au service de l’émancipation et de l’autonomie des jeunes présentant des handicaps de type sensoriel. Au quotidien, bénévoles, salariés et partenaires engagés à nos côtés, nous permettent d’éduquer des chiens, de recevoir des jeunes et de leur remettre ces fidèles compagnons qui guideront leurs pas dans leurs grandes aventures du quotidien. Cette école d’éducation et de remise de chiens guides ou de chiens d’assistance est au service de ces jeunes pour qu’ils et elles prennent en main leur propre vie. Fanny GAILLANNE Présidente

Plus d’infos sur https://www.fondationfg.org

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Village MAUBOURGUET Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 96 35 70 rencontres.maubourguet@wanadoo.fr

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English :

When Art and Sports Come Together in the Heart of the Southwest!

Discover the Art and Sports Festival, in an atmosphere that’s typical of our region.

Top athletes and talented artists come to share their passion with you. For one weekend, step into their world—whether around an easel, at a rugby match, or with a book!

For four days, Maubourguet comes alive to the rhythm of the festival and the local celebration.

This year’s theme: ART in MOTION

The 53 invited artists will paint on this theme during the Nuit des Regards.

The works will be on display throughout the weekend and then offered for sale at auction. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Frédéric Gaillanne Foundation.

GUESTS OF HONOR

We are pleased to welcome our guests of honor, François GARNIER (sculptor) and Joël ACHARD (painter), who will have an exhibition dedicated to them at the Jean Glavany Cultural Center.

Complete schedule of the Rencontres and the local festival:

Friday, August 21:

2:00 p.m.: Pétanque tournament

3:00 p.m.: Swimming competition

7:00 p.m.: Festival opening

7:30 PM 11:00 PM: Night of the Bandas

10:00 PM: Night of the Regards

11:00 PM: Dance with the TNT Orchestra

Saturday, August 22

2:00 PM: Petanque tournament

2:30 PM: Free workshops at the Bouscarret Stadium: scuba diving, canoeing and kayaking, archery,

illustration, airbrushing, painting, modeling, and creative workshops. Complimentary refreshments.

3:00 p.m.: Federal 1 preseason matches at the Bouscarret Stadium

8:00 p.m.: Maubourg neighborhood tournament at the Arènes.

8:30 p.m.: Bodega des Rencontres at the Cultural Center, featuring the EMPG Plaisance band

11:00 p.m.: Grand ball with the ADN orchestra.

%C0 Starting at midnight: Musical parade with a DJ

Sunday, August 23

11:00 a.m.: Capé at the Pierre Balao Arènes.

1:00 p.m.: Aficion lunch.

2:00 PM: Pétanque tournament (licensed triplets) Zurfluh Challenge.

5:30 PM: Public auction at the Cultural Center to benefit the Frédéric Gaillanne Foundation.

6:30 p.m.: Grand novillada without a picador.

8:30 p.m.: Bodega des Rencontres with food and musical entertainment by Old Red Shoes.

11:00 p.m.: Dance with the Maxime Lewis Orchestra.

Fairground festivities.

Monday, August 24

2:00 p.m.: Pétanque tournament

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Free activities for children on the Allées Larbanès

4:30 p.m.: Magic show

9:30 p.m.: Course Landaise, counting toward the Armagnac Challenge

For this 35th edition, we are supporting the Frédéric GAILLANNE Foundation.

%AB The Frédéric GAILLANNE Foundation is an organization dedicated to promoting the empowerment and independence of young people with sensory disabilities. Every day, volunteers, staff, and partners committed to our cause enable us to train dogs, welcome young people, and provide them with these faithful companions who will guide their steps on their great daily adventures. This school for training and placing guide dogs and service dogs is dedicated to helping these young people take control of their own lives. %BB Fanny GAILLANNE President

More information at https://www.fondationfg.org

L’événement Les 35ème Rencontres de Maubourguet Maubourguet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65