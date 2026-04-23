Mélodimanches Montelo Chante Montélimar
Mélodimanches Montelo Chante Montélimar dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Montélimar
Mélodimanches Montelo Chante
Kiosque du Jardin Public Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-12 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
Montélo Chante trois décennies de passion, de voix et de partage au cœur de la scène montilienne.
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Kiosque du Jardin Public Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 09 71 evenementiel@montelimar.fr
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English :
Montélo Chante: three decades of passion, voices and sharing at the heart of the Montélo scene.
L’événement Mélodimanches Montelo Chante Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
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