METASHLAG : 4 ANS SOUYETEK, Quai Deschamps, Bordeaux

METASHLAG : 4 ANS SOUYETEK Samedi 2 mai, 17h00 Quai Deschamps Gironde

Prix libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-02T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-02T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-02T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-02T23:59:00+02:00

METASHLAG : 4 ANS SOUYETEK

4 ans de soirées, de rencontres, de sueur sur le dancefloor et de moments qu’on n’oublie pas.

On avait envie de faire ça en grand, dans un cadre incroyable en open air, pour célébrer tout ce qu’on a construit ensemble depuis le début. C’est pourquoi on invite les crews locaux qui font vibrer la métropole et font résonner les valeurs de la free

Attendez-vous à de l’énergie, des basses qui résonnent et cette ambiance unique qu’on partage à chaque événement

Merci à celles et ceux qui sont là depuis le début, et à celles et ceux qui nous rejoignent en route

Souyetek est une association à but non lucratif mais à la vue des frais engagés sur cet événement, nous ne pouvons malheureusement pas maintenir une entrée gratuite.

C’est pourquoi tu es libre de donner ce que tu veux à partir de 1€

Souyetek, c’est la liberté d’expression par la rave et la teuf sans compromis. Le crew casse les codes, célèbre la diversité et fait vibrer les cœurs au rythme de la tekno et des hardmusics.

Un virus bienveillant qui prône le respect de chacun·e, peu importe son genre, ses origines ou son apparence.

Éco-responsable, anti-fasciste et inclusif, Souyetek veille à ce que chaque fête soit safe, propre et accessible à tous.

Bienvenue dans la Souyetek family ❤️

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ PROGRAMMATION ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

IMMERSIF

CØDEÎ x Magavoïma (Acid hardbounce bien groovy)

https://on.soundcloud.com/9WCm17zqvhUKJXZcKA

https://on.soundcloud.com/ZS7MyGv6NwnE68p65K

LEZARD TISANT

ALØR B2B Græg (Mental)

https://soundcloud.com/alor_lzt

https://on.soundcloud.com/pU40AdC4SboYwsYXCh

NOISEPLEX

MZE B2B NØW (Hybrid DNB Tekno)

https://soundcloud.com/mzednb

https://soundcloud.com/now-dj

KoteK B2B La Souye (Frapcore / Gabber)

https://soundcloud.com/kotek-kitten

https://soundcloud.com/lasouye

Chapulin B2B Filipp Wrangler (Makina, jumpstyle, latincore)

https://soundcloud.com/froster-music

https://soundcloud.com/filipp-wangler

@bordohakken pour des shows hakken endiablés

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ INFOS PRATIQUES ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

️ Samedi 2 mai 2025

18:00 – 00:00 / Ouverture des portes : 17:00

44.835319, -0.554047 – Quai Deschamps, 33100 Bordeaux

️ Sur don : 1€ minimum, 3€ conseillé

Bar sur place, consos perso non autorisées

Homemade food by la Souyetek family

Accès :

Tram A/E : arrêt Stalingrad

Bus 24/25/28/60 arrêt Pont Saint Jean – Bus 65 arrêt Stalingrad

Vcub : La Benauge

10min à vélo depuis le centre

30min à pieds depuis le centre

Tout acte homophobe, transphobe, sexiste ou raciste ou toute agression sexuelle seront sanctionnés d’une exclusion définitive de nos événements.

Tout achat de billet vaut adhésion à l’association et vous rend signataire de notre charte participant.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ STANDS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Merch : @ensso.is.art x Souyetek dispo sur place

TBA

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ PARTENAIRES ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Avec le soutien de la ville de Bordeaux

15,8kw by lab.acoustics33

Ensso is Art

@chaotik_design

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4 ans de soirées, de rencontres, de sueur sur le dancefloor et de moments qu’on n’oublie pas. musiques electroniques tekno

Chaotik design