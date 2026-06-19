Fontenoy-la-Joûte

Micro-festival des cultures du monde

Centre du village Fontenoy-la-Joûte Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-15

fin : 2026-08-16

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Organisé dans le cadre de la Fête d’été Nuit du Livre pour le 30ème anniversaire du Village du Livre de Fontenoy-la-Joûte. La Compagnie Minera propose la programmation d’un micro-festival mêlant musiques et danses du monde. Au programme: concerts de Caravela (flamenco fusion et son cubain), Raskovnik (musique des Balkans) et déambulations de l’EPO African Trio. Le public pourra s’initier activement au chant des Balkans et à la danse flamenco. Animations et initiations l’après-midi, grands concerts en soirée à partir de 17h. Gratuit.Tout public

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Centre du village Fontenoy-la-Joûte 54122 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 71 61 03 contact@villagedulivre54.fr

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English :

Organized as part of the Summer Festival Night of Books to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Village du Livre in Fontenoy-la-Joute. The Compagnie Minera presents a micro-festival program blending world music and dance. On the program: concerts by Caravela (flamenco fusion and Cuban sounds), Raskovnik (Balkan music), and street performances by the EPO African Trio. The audience will have the opportunity to actively try their hand at Balkan singing and flamenco dancing. Activities and introductory sessions in the afternoon; major concerts in the evening starting at 5 p.m. Free admission.

L’événement Micro-festival des cultures du monde Fontenoy-la-Joûte a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS