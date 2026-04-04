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MORGANE CADIGNAN SALLE CLAUDE CHABROL Angers

MORGANE CADIGNAN SALLE CLAUDE CHABROL Angers

MORGANE CADIGNAN SALLE CLAUDE CHABROL Angers mercredi 3 février 2027.

Lieu : SALLE CLAUDE CHABROL

Adresse : RUE DE PRUNIERS

Ville : 49000 Angers

Département : 49

Début : 2027-02-03

Fin : 2027-02-03

Heure de début : 20:00

MORGANE CADIGNAN Début : 2027-02-03 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

SALLE CLAUDE CHABROL RUE DE PRUNIERS 49000 Angers 49

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