Musique Classique Orchestre de Picardie Amiens

Musique Classique Orchestre de Picardie

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-28 19:30:00

fin : 2026-05-28

Date(s) :

2026-05-28

Direction Dylan Corlay | Violoncelle Benjamin Kruithof

Les voix du violoncelle

Pour conclure sa saison, l’Orchestre de Picardie rend hommage au violoncelle avec le concerto de Samuel Barber, composé en 1945 pour Raya Garbousova. Le jeune violoncelliste Benjamin Kruithof, lauréat du concours Enesco, en révélera la beauté mélodique, entre gravité et légèreté. En ouverture, une œuvre singulière de Judith Weir, inspirée d’un tableau de Paul Klee et des gestes d’archet du violoniste Adolf Busch. Après l’entracte, place à Haydn et sa célèbre symphonie L’Horloge, ainsi nommée pour le tic-tac du deuxième mouvement. Créée en 1794 à Londres sous sa direction, cette œuvre brillante connut un succès immédiat et durable.

PROGRAMME

Judith Weir

Heroic Strokes of the bow

Barber

Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre

Haydn

Symphonie Nº 101 L’horloge

TARIF 3 · 8 À 30€

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79

English :

Direction Dylan Corlay | Cello Benjamin Kruithof

Voices of the cello

To conclude its season, the Orchestre de Picardie pays tribute to the cello with Samuel Barber?s concerto, composed in 1945 for Raya Garbousova. Young cellist Benjamin Kruithof, winner of the Enesco Competition, will reveal the melodic beauty of this work, between gravity and lightness. Judith Weir opens with a singular work inspired by a painting by Paul Klee and the bowing gestures of violinist Adolf Busch. After the intermission, it’s time for Haydn and his famous Clock Symphony, so named for the ticking of the second movement. First performed in London in 1794 under his direction, this brilliant work was an immediate and lasting success.

PROGRAM

Judith Weir

Heroic Strokes of the bow

Barber

Concerto for cello and orchestra

Haydn

Symphony No. 101 The Clock

TARIFF 3 8 TO 30?

BOOKING MEMBERS

THURSDAY JUNE 5

RESERVATION PUBLIC

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

German :

Leitung Dylan Corlay | Violoncello Benjamin Kruithof

Die Stimmen des Cellos

Zum Abschluss seiner Saison ehrt das Orchestre de Picardie das Cello mit dem Konzert von Samuel Barber, das er 1945 für Raya Garbousova komponierte. Der junge Cellist Benjamin Kruithof, Preisträger des Enesco-Wettbewerbs, wird die melodische Schönheit des Stücks zwischen Ernsthaftigkeit und Leichtigkeit enthüllen. Zur Eröffnung erklingt ein einzigartiges Werk von Judith Weir, das von einem Gemälde von Paul Klee und den Bogenbewegungen des Geigers Adolf Busch inspiriert wurde. Nach der Pause folgt Haydn mit seiner berühmten Symphonie Die Uhr, die nach dem Ticken des zweiten Satzes benannt wurde. Dieses brillante Werk wurde 1794 in London unter seiner Leitung uraufgeführt und war ein sofortiger und anhaltender Erfolg.

PROGRAMM

Judith Weir

Heroic Strokes of the bow

Barber

Konzert für Violoncello und Orchester

Haydn

Symphonie Nr. 101 Die Uhr

TARIF 3 8 BIS 30?

RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER

DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI

RESERVIERUNG FÜR DIE ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER

Italiano :

Direttore Dylan Corlay | Violoncello Benjamin Kruithof

Le voci del violoncello

Per concludere la sua stagione, l’Orchestre de Picardie rende omaggio al violoncello con il concerto di Samuel Barber, composto nel 1945 per Raya Garbousova. Il giovane violoncellista Benjamin Kruithof, vincitore del concorso Enesco, rivelerà la bellezza melodica di quest’opera, che unisce gravità e leggerezza. Il concerto si apre con un’opera singolare di Judith Weir, ispirata a un dipinto di Paul Klee e ai gesti d’arco del violinista Adolf Busch. Dopo l’intervallo, è il momento di Haydn e della sua famosa Sinfonia dell’orologio, così chiamata per il ticchettio del secondo movimento. Eseguita per la prima volta a Londra nel 1794 sotto la sua direzione, quest’opera brillante ebbe un successo immediato e duraturo.

PROGRAMMA

Judith Weir

Colpi d’arco eroici

Barbiere

Concerto per violoncello e orchestra

Haydn

Sinfonia n. 101 L’orologio

TASSO 3 8 A 30?

PRENOTAZIONE SOCI

GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO

PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO

MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE

Espanol :

Director Dylan Corlay | Violonchelo Benjamin Kruithof

Las voces del violonchelo

Para concluir su temporada, la Orquesta de Picardía rinde homenaje al violonchelo con el concierto de Samuel Barber, compuesto en 1945 para Raya Garbousova. El joven violonchelista Benjamin Kruithof, ganador del concurso Enesco, revelará la belleza melódica de esta obra, que combina gravedad y ligereza. El concierto se abre con una obra singular de Judith Weir, inspirada en un cuadro de Paul Klee y en los gestos de arco del violinista Adolf Busch. Tras el descanso, llega la hora de Haydn y su célebre Sinfonía del Reloj, llamada así por el tic-tac del segundo movimiento. Estrenada en Londres en 1794 bajo su dirección, esta brillante obra fue un éxito inmediato y duradero.

PROGRAMA

Judith Weir

Heroicos golpes de arco

Barber

Concierto para violonchelo y orquesta

Haydn

Sinfonía nº 101 El reloj

RITMO 3 8 A 30?

MIEMBROS DE RESERVA

JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO

RESERVA PÚBLICO

MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE

L’événement Musique Classique Orchestre de Picardie Amiens a été mis à jour le 2025-07-06 par OT D’AMIENS