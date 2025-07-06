Musique Classique Orchestre de Picardie Amiens
Musique Classique Orchestre de Picardie Amiens jeudi 28 mai 2026.
Musique Classique Orchestre de Picardie
2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme
Direction Dylan Corlay | Violoncelle Benjamin Kruithof
Les voix du violoncelle
Pour conclure sa saison, l’Orchestre de Picardie rend hommage au violoncelle avec le concerto de Samuel Barber, composé en 1945 pour Raya Garbousova. Le jeune violoncelliste Benjamin Kruithof, lauréat du concours Enesco, en révélera la beauté mélodique, entre gravité et légèreté. En ouverture, une œuvre singulière de Judith Weir, inspirée d’un tableau de Paul Klee et des gestes d’archet du violoniste Adolf Busch. Après l’entracte, place à Haydn et sa célèbre symphonie L’Horloge, ainsi nommée pour le tic-tac du deuxième mouvement. Créée en 1794 à Londres sous sa direction, cette œuvre brillante connut un succès immédiat et durable.
PROGRAMME
Judith Weir
Heroic Strokes of the bow
Barber
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre
Haydn
Symphonie Nº 101 L’horloge
TARIF 3 · 8 À 30€
RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS
JEUDI 5 JUIN
RÉSERVATION PUBLIC
MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE
English :
Direction Dylan Corlay | Cello Benjamin Kruithof
Voices of the cello
To conclude its season, the Orchestre de Picardie pays tribute to the cello with Samuel Barber?s concerto, composed in 1945 for Raya Garbousova. Young cellist Benjamin Kruithof, winner of the Enesco Competition, will reveal the melodic beauty of this work, between gravity and lightness. Judith Weir opens with a singular work inspired by a painting by Paul Klee and the bowing gestures of violinist Adolf Busch. After the intermission, it’s time for Haydn and his famous Clock Symphony, so named for the ticking of the second movement. First performed in London in 1794 under his direction, this brilliant work was an immediate and lasting success.
PROGRAM
Judith Weir
Heroic Strokes of the bow
Barber
Concerto for cello and orchestra
Haydn
Symphony No. 101 The Clock
TARIFF 3 8 TO 30?
BOOKING MEMBERS
THURSDAY JUNE 5
RESERVATION PUBLIC
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
German :
Leitung Dylan Corlay | Violoncello Benjamin Kruithof
Die Stimmen des Cellos
Zum Abschluss seiner Saison ehrt das Orchestre de Picardie das Cello mit dem Konzert von Samuel Barber, das er 1945 für Raya Garbousova komponierte. Der junge Cellist Benjamin Kruithof, Preisträger des Enesco-Wettbewerbs, wird die melodische Schönheit des Stücks zwischen Ernsthaftigkeit und Leichtigkeit enthüllen. Zur Eröffnung erklingt ein einzigartiges Werk von Judith Weir, das von einem Gemälde von Paul Klee und den Bogenbewegungen des Geigers Adolf Busch inspiriert wurde. Nach der Pause folgt Haydn mit seiner berühmten Symphonie Die Uhr, die nach dem Ticken des zweiten Satzes benannt wurde. Dieses brillante Werk wurde 1794 in London unter seiner Leitung uraufgeführt und war ein sofortiger und anhaltender Erfolg.
PROGRAMM
Judith Weir
Heroic Strokes of the bow
Barber
Konzert für Violoncello und Orchester
Haydn
Symphonie Nr. 101 Die Uhr
TARIF 3 8 BIS 30?
RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER
DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI
RESERVIERUNG FÜR DIE ÖFFENTLICHKEIT
DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER
Italiano :
Direttore Dylan Corlay | Violoncello Benjamin Kruithof
Le voci del violoncello
Per concludere la sua stagione, l’Orchestre de Picardie rende omaggio al violoncello con il concerto di Samuel Barber, composto nel 1945 per Raya Garbousova. Il giovane violoncellista Benjamin Kruithof, vincitore del concorso Enesco, rivelerà la bellezza melodica di quest’opera, che unisce gravità e leggerezza. Il concerto si apre con un’opera singolare di Judith Weir, ispirata a un dipinto di Paul Klee e ai gesti d’arco del violinista Adolf Busch. Dopo l’intervallo, è il momento di Haydn e della sua famosa Sinfonia dell’orologio, così chiamata per il ticchettio del secondo movimento. Eseguita per la prima volta a Londra nel 1794 sotto la sua direzione, quest’opera brillante ebbe un successo immediato e duraturo.
PROGRAMMA
Judith Weir
Colpi d’arco eroici
Barbiere
Concerto per violoncello e orchestra
Haydn
Sinfonia n. 101 L’orologio
TASSO 3 8 A 30?
PRENOTAZIONE SOCI
GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO
PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO
MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE
Espanol :
Director Dylan Corlay | Violonchelo Benjamin Kruithof
Las voces del violonchelo
Para concluir su temporada, la Orquesta de Picardía rinde homenaje al violonchelo con el concierto de Samuel Barber, compuesto en 1945 para Raya Garbousova. El joven violonchelista Benjamin Kruithof, ganador del concurso Enesco, revelará la belleza melódica de esta obra, que combina gravedad y ligereza. El concierto se abre con una obra singular de Judith Weir, inspirada en un cuadro de Paul Klee y en los gestos de arco del violinista Adolf Busch. Tras el descanso, llega la hora de Haydn y su célebre Sinfonía del Reloj, llamada así por el tic-tac del segundo movimiento. Estrenada en Londres en 1794 bajo su dirección, esta brillante obra fue un éxito inmediato y duradero.
PROGRAMA
Judith Weir
Heroicos golpes de arco
Barber
Concierto para violonchelo y orquesta
Haydn
Sinfonía nº 101 El reloj
RITMO 3 8 A 30?
MIEMBROS DE RESERVA
JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO
RESERVA PÚBLICO
MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE
