One Beatbox Show Mi homme Micro A la salle des fêtes Lannemezan

A la salle des fêtes 231 rue Thiers Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-05-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-21

2026-05-21

Organisé par la Rotary Club, pour récolter des fonds en faveur des associations caritatives du plateau de Lannemezan

Un seul en scène alliant sketchs, stand-up, human beatbox, bruitages vocaux et autres parodies.

L’humoriste vous propose un spectacle, tout public, dans lequel il évoque avec pertinence, humour et parfois avec un brin de nostalgie, les années 90, sa vie d’enfant métis, la télévision, l’arrivée des intelligences artificielles, son expérience artistique aux USA ou encore la parentalité.

Soyez nombreuses et nombreux à assister à ce spectacle Faire du rire une bonne action !

Tarifs 15€ Normal, 8€ réduit (moins de 18 ans, minimas sociaux), gratuit moins de 12 ans

Renseignements et réservation 07 73 94 62 47 rotaryclublannemezan@gmail.com .

A la salle des fêtes 231 rue Thiers Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 99 13 59 serviceculturel@mairie-lannemezan.fr

English :

Organized by the Rotary Club, to raise funds for charities on the Lannemezan plateau

A one-man show combining sketches, stand-up, human beatbox, vocal sound effects and other parodies.

The comedian offers a show for all audiences, in which he evokes with relevance, humor and sometimes a touch of nostalgia, the 90s, his life as a mixed-race child, television, the arrival of artificial intelligence, his artistic experience in the USA and parenthood.

Come one, come all to this show: making laughter a good deed!

German :

Organisiert vom Rotary Club, um Geld für wohltätige Organisationen auf dem Plateau de Lannemezan zu sammeln

Ein Soloauftritt, der Sketche, Stand-up, Human Beatbox, Sprachgeräusche und andere Parodien miteinander verbindet.

Der Humorist bietet Ihnen eine Show für alle Zuschauer, in der er mit Relevanz, Humor und manchmal mit einem Hauch von Nostalgie über die 90er Jahre, sein Leben als Mischlingskind, das Fernsehen, die Ankunft der künstlichen Intelligenzen, seine künstlerische Erfahrung in den USA oder auch die Elternschaft spricht.

Seien Sie zahlreich und besuchen Sie diese Show: Aus Lachen eine gute Tat machen!

Italiano :

Organizzato dal Rotary Club per raccogliere fondi a favore di enti di beneficenza sull’altopiano di Lannemezan

Un one-man show che combina sketch, stand-up, human beatbox, effetti sonori vocali e altre parodie.

Il comico offre uno spettacolo per tutti i pubblici, in cui evoca gli anni ’90, la sua vita da bambino meticcio, la televisione, l’arrivo dell’intelligenza artificiale, la sua esperienza artistica negli Stati Uniti e la paternità con attualità, umorismo e talvolta un tocco di nostalgia.

Venite tutti a questo spettacolo: fate della risata una buona azione!

Espanol :

Organizado por el Rotary Club para recaudar fondos destinados a organizaciones benéficas de la meseta de Lannemezan

Espectáculo unipersonal que combina sketches, stand-up, beatbox humano, efectos sonoros vocales y otras parodias.

El cómico ofrece un espectáculo para todos los públicos, en el que evoca los años 90, su vida de niño mestizo, la televisión, la llegada de la inteligencia artificial, su experiencia artística en Estados Unidos y la paternidad con pertinencia, humor y, a veces, un toque de nostalgia.

Vengan todos a este espectáculo: ¡hagan de la risa una buena obra!

