Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours Romorantin-Lanthenay
vendredi 9 avril 2027 · Romorantin-Lanthenay
Informations pratiques
Romorantin-Lanthenay
Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours
16A Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-09 20:30:00
fin : 2027-04-09
Date(s) :
2027-04-09
BICENTENAIRE BEETHOVEN Programme Ludwig van Beethoven concerto pour violon / symphonie n°7. Direction musicale Crt Lasbaher. Violon Eduard Steude.
L’Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre-Val de Loire/Tours (OSRC-T) bénéficie d’une reconnaissance nationale et internationale pour ses activités symphoniques et lyriques. Soutenu par la Région Centre-Val de Loire, il mène depuis 2002 une mission de diffusion de la musique sur l’ensemble du territoire avec ses cinquante-six musiciens… 25 .
16A Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 94 42 20 pyramide@romorantin.fr
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English :
BEETHOVEN’S BICENTENNIAL Program: Ludwig van Beethoven—Violin Concerto / Symphony No. 7. Conductor: Crt Lasbaher. Violin: Eduard Steude.
L’événement Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours Romorantin-Lanthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par ADT41
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