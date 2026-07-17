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AGENDA · Romorantin-Lanthenay

Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours Romorantin-Lanthenay

vendredi 9 avril 2027 · Romorantin-Lanthenay

Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours Romorantin-Lanthenay

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 9 avril 2027
Fin
vendredi 9 avril 2027
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
16A Avenue de Paris
Ville
41200 Romorantin-Lanthenay
Département
Loir-et-Cher
Tarif
25 25 25 Tarif de base plein tarif

Romorantin-Lanthenay

Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours

16A Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
25
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-09 20:30:00
fin : 2027-04-09

Date(s) :
2027-04-09

BICENTENAIRE BEETHOVEN Programme Ludwig van Beethoven concerto pour violon / symphonie n°7. Direction musicale Crt Lasbaher. Violon Eduard Steude.
L’Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre-Val de Loire/Tours (OSRC-T) bénéficie d’une reconnaissance nationale et internationale pour ses activités symphoniques et lyriques. Soutenu par la Région Centre-Val de Loire, il mène depuis 2002 une mission de diffusion de la musique sur l’ensemble du territoire avec ses cinquante-six musiciens… 25  .

16A Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 94 42 20  pyramide@romorantin.fr

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English :

BEETHOVEN’S BICENTENNIAL Program: Ludwig van Beethoven—Violin Concerto / Symphony No. 7. Conductor: Crt Lasbaher. Violin: Eduard Steude.

L’événement Orchestre Symphonique Région Centre Tours Romorantin-Lanthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par ADT41

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