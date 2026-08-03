PASSION SELON SAINT JEAN THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Perpignan
mardi 23 mars 2027 · THÉÂTRE DE L'ARCHIPEL · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
PASSION SELON SAINT JEAN
THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 35
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-23 20:00:00
fin : 2027-03-23
Date(s) :
2027-03-23
Chef-d’œuvre absolu de Jean-Sébastien Bach, la Passion selon Saint Jean fascine par son intensité dramatique et spirituelle. Portée par l’Ensemble a nocte temporis et la voix habitée de Reinoud Van Mechelen, cette interprétation offre un moment de ferveur musicale insoupçonnée.
.
THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 62 62 00 info@theatredelarchipel.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An absolute masterpiece by Johann Sebastian Bach, the St. John Passion captivates with its dramatic and spiritual intensity. Performed by the Ensemble a nocte temporis and featuring the distinctive voice of Reinoud Van Mechelen, this interpretation offers a moment of unexpected musical fervor.
L’événement PASSION SELON SAINT JEAN Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- LES LUNDIS SARDANES PLACE LÉON GAMBETTA Perpignan 3 août 2026
- RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC ANTOINE SCHNECK VISITES FLASH Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan 4 août 2026
- FUCHS ET STEVEN JOHNSTON TÊT EN FÊTE avenue Louis Torcatis Perpignan 5 août 2026
- JARDINS D’ÉTÉ EN MUSIQUE Casa Xanxo Perpignan 6 août 2026
- ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DE QUELLE COULEUR EST TON CIEL BLEU ? L’Art et les Mots Perpignan 7 août 2026