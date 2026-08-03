PASSION SELON SAINT JEAN THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

PASSION SELON SAINT JEAN

THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 35

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-03-23 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-23

Date(s) :

2027-03-23

Chef-d’œuvre absolu de Jean-Sébastien Bach, la Passion selon Saint Jean fascine par son intensité dramatique et spirituelle. Portée par l’Ensemble a nocte temporis et la voix habitée de Reinoud Van Mechelen, cette interprétation offre un moment de ferveur musicale insoupçonnée.

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THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 62 62 00 info@theatredelarchipel.org

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English :

An absolute masterpiece by Johann Sebastian Bach, the St. John Passion captivates with its dramatic and spiritual intensity. Performed by the Ensemble a nocte temporis and featuring the distinctive voice of Reinoud Van Mechelen, this interpretation offers a moment of unexpected musical fervor.

L’événement PASSION SELON SAINT JEAN Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME