Pau Clermont

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-05-16

fin : 2026-05-16

2026-05-16

Sortie rugby à Pau Vivez le match au Stade du Hameau !

Et si vous terminiez la saison en beauté avec une grande affiche de rugby ?

La SARL Dossat vous propose une sortie en autocar pour assister à une rencontre de haut niveau au Stade du Hameau à Pau, avec l’affiche opposant la Section Paloise à l’ASM Clermont Auvergne.

Un duel intense, une ferveur incomparable et une soirée riche en émotions… prêts à vibrer avec nous ?

Le match.

Week-end du 16 17 mai.

Date et horaire à préciser.

Lieu Stade du Hameau.

Sortie organisée en autocar.

Une organisation conviviale pour vivre pleinement l’événement, dans une ambiance chaleureuse du départ jusqu’au retour.

Et pour bien commencer la soirée.

Envie de partager un moment convivial avant le coup d’envoi ?

Une option pique-nique à 10 € par personne vous est proposée, parfaite pour se mettre dans l’ambiance avant d’entrer au stade.

Informations pratiques.

Tarif communiqué prochainement.

Horaires et lieux de départ communiqués prochainement.

Retour prévu après la fin de la rencontre.

Envie de vivre une grande soirée rugby à Pau ?

Entre amis, en famille ou entre passionnés, rejoignez-nous pour un moment sportif et convivial au cœur du rugby de haut niveau.

Réservez votre place dès maintenant !

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 35 51 78 transportsdossat65@gmail.com

English :

Rugby outing in Pau? Experience the match at Stade du Hameau!

How about ending the season in style with a great rugby match?

SARL Dossat offers you a coach trip to a high-level match at the Stade du Hameau in Pau, between Section Paloise and ASM Clermont Auvergne.

An intense duel, incomparable fervor and an evening rich in emotion? ready to thrill with us?

The match.

Weekend of May 16 17.

Date and time: to be confirmed.

Venue: Stade du Hameau.

Outing organized by coach.

A friendly organization to make the most of the event, in a warm atmosphere from departure to return.

And to get the evening off to a good start.

Would you like to share a convivial moment before kick-off?

A picnic option is available at 10? per person, perfect for getting into the mood before entering the stadium.

Practical information.

Price: to be announced.

Departure times and locations: to be announced.

Return after the match.

Looking for a great rugby evening in Pau?

With friends, family or enthusiasts, join us for a sporting and convivial evening at the heart of top-level rugby.

Reserve your place now!

