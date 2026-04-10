Performance artistique Maudit soit la Guerre Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence
Performance artistique Maudit soit la Guerre Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen Aix-en-Provence vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Aix-en-Provence
Performance artistique Maudit soit la Guerre
Vendredi 22 mai 2026 de 20h à 22h. Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Une performance sur la guerre, pour parler de l’horreur, de la barbarie, dans un monde qui joue avec ses monstres. Une performance pour dire l’oubli, pour dire l’absurdité et surtout pour hurler au monde ce slogan qui date de la fin de la première guerre.
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Le 3C Café Culturel Citoyen 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 9 72 36 46 47 programmationle3c@gmail.com
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English :
A performance about war, about horror, about barbarity, in a world that plays with its monsters. A performance to speak of oblivion, to speak of absurdity, and above all to shout out to the world this slogan from the end of the First World War.
L’événement Performance artistique Maudit soit la Guerre Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence
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