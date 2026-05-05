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Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Complexe Léo Lagrange Parthenay

Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Complexe Léo Lagrange Parthenay

Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Complexe Léo Lagrange Parthenay samedi 6 juin 2026.

Lieu : Complexe Léo Lagrange

Adresse : 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon

Ville : 79200 Parthenay

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : samedi 6 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 6 juin 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Parthenay

Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat

Complexe Léo Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 16:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-06

Le PPCP (ping pong club Parthenaisien) affronte Cestas le 6 juin pour un match de championnat de France par équipes en division pré-nationale.

Venez nombreux les encourager !   .

Complexe Léo Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 75 00 68 

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English : Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat

L’événement Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)