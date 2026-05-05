Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Complexe Léo Lagrange Parthenay
Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Complexe Léo Lagrange Parthenay samedi 6 juin 2026.
Parthenay
Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat
Complexe Léo Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 16:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Le PPCP (ping pong club Parthenaisien) affronte Cestas le 6 juin pour un match de championnat de France par équipes en division pré-nationale.
Venez nombreux les encourager ! .
Complexe Léo Lagrange 8 Rue Ernest Pérochon Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 75 00 68
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English : Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat
L’événement Ping Pong Parthenay affronte Cestas pour un match de championnat Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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