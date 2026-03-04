Portes ouvertes de l’Institut Supérieur de Décoration Institut Supérieur de Décoration Longwy

Portes ouvertes de l’Institut Supérieur de Décoration

Institut Supérieur de Décoration 12 rue de Tivoli Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi 2026-05-23 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24 18:00:00

2026-05-23

Présentation de bijoux et de travaux de tatouage artistique par les élèves de bijouterie-joaillerie et de tatouage artistique.

Travail in situ sur établis (bijouterie) et sur peau synthétique (tatouage).Tout public

Institut Supérieur de Décoration 12 rue de Tivoli Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 25 51 19

English :

Presentation of jewelry and artistic tattoo work by jewelry and artistic tattoo students.

In situ work on workbenches (jewelry) and synthetic skin (tattooing).

