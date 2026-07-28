Informations pratiques

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Premier Salon Bio Hippodrome Nancy Brabois

4 avenue de la haye Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

3.5

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-18 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

Venez rencontrer les professionnels du monde du Bio qui vous prodigueront des conseils et présenteront des milliers de plantes, graines et bulbes.

Pépiniéristes, horticulteurs et exposants vous attendent pour échanger sur l’actualité, découvrir les nouveautés liées aux éco-procédés ou partager un repas biologique dans une ambiance conviviale.

Un évènement incontournable dans le Grand-Est où près de 100 exposants et 6500 visiteurs se retrouvent pendant 2 jours dans la cadre verdoyant de l’Hippodrome de Nancy Brabois pendant le Salon du Jardin & des plantes ainsi que le Salon du Développement Durable où vous retrouverez les spécialistes de vos projets d’aménagements extérieurs.

Restauration & animations sur place.Tout public

3.5 .

4 avenue de la haye Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 15 93 69 17

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English :

Come meet professionals from the organic sector who will offer advice and showcase thousands of plants, seeds, and bulbs.

Nursery owners, horticulturists, and exhibitors are waiting to discuss the latest trends, discover new products related to eco-friendly practices, or share an organic meal in a friendly atmosphere.

A must-attend event in the Grand-Est region, where nearly 100 exhibitors and 6,500 visitors gather for two days in the lush setting of the Nancy Brabois during the Garden & Plant Show as well as the Sustainable Development Show, where you’ll find specialists to help with your outdoor landscaping projects.

Food and entertainment available on site.

L’événement Premier Salon Bio Hippodrome Nancy Brabois Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par DESTINATION NANCY