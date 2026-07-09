Pro D2 Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers Stade Charles Mathon Oyonnax

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Oyonnax

Pro D2 Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers

Stade Charles Mathon Cours Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-25

fin : 2026-09-25

Date(s) :

2026-09-25

Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers dans une rencontre qui s’annonce intense . Ambiance garantie au stade, entre passion, émotions et spectacle rugby !

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Stade Charles Mathon Cours Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 67 77 webmaster@oyonnaxrugby.com

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English :

Oyonnax Rugby hosts USON Nevers in what promises to be an intense match. A great atmosphere is guaranteed at the stadium, with passion, excitement, and great rugby!

L’événement Pro D2 Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey