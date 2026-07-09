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AGENDA · Oyonnax

Pro D2 Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers Stade Charles Mathon Oyonnax

vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · Stade Charles Mathon · Oyonnax

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 25 septembre 2026
Fin
vendredi 25 septembre 2026
Lieu
Stade Charles Mathon
Adresse
Cours Verdun
Ville
01100 Oyonnax
Département
Ain
Tarif

Oyonnax

Pro D2 Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers

Stade Charles Mathon Cours Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-25
fin : 2026-09-25

Date(s) :
2026-09-25

Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers dans une rencontre qui s’annonce intense . Ambiance garantie au stade, entre passion, émotions et spectacle rugby !
  .

Stade Charles Mathon Cours Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 67 77  webmaster@oyonnaxrugby.com

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English :

Oyonnax Rugby hosts USON Nevers in what promises to be an intense match. A great atmosphere is guaranteed at the stadium, with passion, excitement, and great rugby!

L’événement Pro D2 Oyonnax Rugby reçoit l’USON Nevers Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey

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